Georgia Tech’s Brock Named to 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech tight ends coach Nathan Brock is among the rising stars included on 247Sports’ ninth-annual college football coaching 30Under30 list.

Brock was promoted to tight ends coach on a full-time basis in 2024 and helped develop Yale transfer Jackson Hawes into one of the nation’s top tight ends. Hawes went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Brock, 27, is in his fifth season at Georgia Tech and his second as the Yellow Jackets’ full-time tight ends coach. He arrived at Tech in 2021 as a graduate assistant, working primarily with the offensive line under then-OL coach and current head coach Brent Key . Brock served as offensive line coach for the final eight games of the 2022 season following Key’s promotion to interim head coach, then moved to coaching tight ends during his final season as a GA in 2023.

A Powell, Ohio native, Brock was an offensive lineman at Ohio State from 2016-20 before beginning his coaching career at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including all-America OL Keylan Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

Tech opens the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The Jackets then open their home slate versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra) before their highly anticipated ACC opener against Clemson on Sept. 13 (noon – ABC or ESPN).

