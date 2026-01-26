Georgia Tech’s 2026 Football Schedule is Set

The Yellow Jackets’ road slate begins with their first-ever trip to Stanford (Sept. 26). The Jackets also travel to Virginia Tech (Oct. 17), Pitt (Oct. 21) and Clemson (Nov. 14) in ACC play and close the regular season with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at archrival Georgia (Nov. 28).

Tech’s seven home games also include a non-conference matchup with in-state foe Mercer (Sept. 19) and an ACC clash with Boston College (Oct. 24).

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 12-game regular-season schedule for 2026, which includes seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, was revealed by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home slate begins with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and includes conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Schedule notes:

Georgia Tech’s seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are its most since 2019.

Georgia Tech has won 10 of its last 11 and 12 of its last 14 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Colorado is making its first-ever visit to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes met for the first time in the 2025 season opener, a 27-20 Georgia Tech win in Boulder, Colo.

Longtime rivals Georgia Tech and Tennessee open a home-and-home series with their first meeting since 2017 (a 42-41 double-overtime UT victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Georgia Tech is hosting Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the first time since a 14-13 win over the Vols on Oct. 25, 1986.

Georgia Tech is squaring off against in-state opponent Mercer for the first time since a 35-10 win in 2016 and only the second time since 1938.

Georgia Tech’s game at Stanford is the Yellow Jackets’ first ACC matchup against one of the conference’s California members (Cal and Stanford).

Georgia Tech’s two previous meetings with Stanford came in bowl games. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cardinal in the 1991 Aloha Bowl (18-17) and the 2001 Seattle Bowl (24-14). Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was a graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets in the 2001 Seattle Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its first trip to California since the 2005 Emerald Bowl (vs. Utah at San Francisco's AT&T Park) and will visit the Golden State for the first time in the regular season since it played at Southern California on Oct. 25, 1969.

Two of Georgia Tech’s ACC home opponents are making their first trip in several years to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, as Louisville visits The Flats for the first time since 2020 and Wake Forest comes to Atlanta for the first time since 2017.

Conversely, Georgia Tech is making its first trip to Pitt since a 26-21 win over the 24th-ranked Panthers on Oct. 1, 2022 in Key’s first game as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach.

Georgia Tech goes into 2026 looking to build on its 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Yellow Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

The Jackets also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. Georgia Tech is the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Yellow Jackets began winter workouts this month, with spring practices starting in March. Tech’s spring football schedule, including the date for April’s annual White and Gold Spring Game, will be announced in the near future.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

