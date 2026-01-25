Georgia Tech Football Adds 19 Transfers to 2026 Roster

All 19 student-athletes have enrolled at Georgia Tech and are slated to participate in offseason football activities, including winter workouts and spring practice.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football has officially added 19 transfers to its 2026 roster. The newest additional include a national champion quarterback, an all-Big Ten running back and a total of 12 student-athletes that have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.

VINCENT CARROLL-JACKSON

DT, r-Jr., 6-5, 315, Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin East H.S. (Nebraska/Connecticut)

Connecticut (2025): Made 11 starts at defensive tackle at UConn … Recorded 28 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries in 11 games.

Nebraska (2023-24): Saw action in 11 games in two seasons at Nebraska … Played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024, making one tackle and earning Nebraska’s Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Awards … Played in one game as a true freshman in 2023.

High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals – the highest-rated recruit in Central Dauphin East H.S. history – despite not playing football until his senior year … Had 50 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his only season of high school football … Coached by Kennedy Schaffner.

Personal: Majoring in economics.

NOAH CARTER

DE, r-So., 6-5, 245, Peoria, Ariz./Centennial H.S. (Alabama)

Alabama (2024-25): Saw action in 14 games over two seasons at Alabama … Played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025, finishing with nine tackles, a half-tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries … Played in three games as a true freshman in 2024, finishing with two tackles.

High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … Tabbed by On3 as the No. 9 edge prospect in the nation and the top-rated overall recruit in the state of Arizona … Named Arizona Cardinals High School Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2023 … Two-way standout played edge, wide receiver and quarterback during prep career … Logged 55 tackles and 11 sacks on defense, eight touchdown receptions on offense and two punt-return touchdowns on special teams while helping lead Centennial to the Arizona Open Division state championship game as a senior in ’23 … Had 33 tackles and 14 sacks on defense while catching 33 passes for 348 yards and four TDs as a junior in 2022 … Coached by Richard Taylor … Selected to play in All-American Bowl.

Personal: Majoring in history, technology and society.

CHRIS CORBO

TE, r-Sr., 6-5, 250, North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex H.S. (Dartmouth)

Dartmouth (2022-25): Two-time first-team NCAA Division I FCS All-American (2024 and 2025) … Caught 86 passes for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Dartmouth … Hauled in 45 receptions for 516 yards (both career highs) and four scores in 2025, en route to being named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp and Stats Perform … Had 32 catches for 315 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns in 2024, earning All-America recognition from the AFCA (first team), Walter Camp (first team) and AP (honorable mention) … Caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 … Did not see game action as a true freshman in 2022, but received Dartmouth’s Scout Team Award on offense.

High School: Named all-Division in New Jersey’s Super Football Conference … Had 32 receptions for 452 yards and five touchdowns on offense and 112 tackles with four interceptions on defense as a senior, helping lead West Essex to a 9-3 record … Coached by Chris Benacquista … Two-sport standout was also a first-team all-county selection and three-time all-conference honoree in basketball … Was team captain and MVP of West Essex’s football and basketball teams.

Personal: Graduated from Dartmouth in three-and-a-half years with a bachelor’s degree in sociology … Pursuing an MBA at Georgia Tech … Father, Michael, was a two-time all-conference defensive lineman and team captain at Franklin & Marshall … Grandfather, Michael, played football at Penn and Colgate.

JONAS DUCLONA

CB, r-Jr., 5-11, 190, Naples, Fla./Naples H.S. (Wisconsin/USF)

USF (2025): Amassed 35 tackles (30 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 13 games at USF … Opened the season with a career-best six tackles, including a TFL, and a forced fumble in win over Boise State … Logged at least four tackles in 5-of-13 games … Recorded an interception against North Texas.

Wisconsin (2023-24): Played in 16 games over two seasons at Wisconsin – 12 as a true freshman in 2023 and four as a sophomore in 2024, which led to a redshirt … Played mainly on special teams during his two seasons with the Badgers … Logged a total of five tackles over two seasons, with two against LSU in 2023 (ReliaQuest Bowl) and two against Alabama in 2024.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Recorded seven interceptions during prep career … Logged two INTs, seven passes defended, a fumble recovery and 40 tackles as a senior in 2022 … Selected to play in 2023 All-American Bowl and 2019 FBU All-American Bowl (a national all-star game for freshmen) … Coached at Naples by Rick Martin … Versatile athlete also competed in basketball (68 games) and track and field.

Personal: Majoring in literature, media and communication.

FAVOUR EDWIN

OL, r-So., 6-7, 320, McDonough, Ga./Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Auburn)

Auburn (2024-25): Did not see game action.

High School: Rated as a heavily recruited three-star prospect by Rivals despite only playing one season of high school football … Coached by Jonathan Gess … Also played basketball at Eagles Landing … A/B honor roll student.

Personal: Majoring in business administration … Originally from Nigeria … Moved to the United States in 2021 in hopes of playing college basketball before committing to football going into his senior year.

ISAIAH FUHRMANN

WR, Jr., 6-4, 200, Norfolk, Va./Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Elon)

Elon (2024-25): Caught 46 passes for 907 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore at Elon in 2025 … Named first-team all-Coastal Athletic Conference … Finished third in the CAA in receiving yards and yards per reception (19.7) … Was second in the conference in touchdown receptions … Caught a TD in five-straight games … Played in seven games as a true freshman in 2024 … Started the final three games of his freshman season … Finished first year with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

High School: Two-time first-team all-state selection at both wide receiver and defensive back … Also named conference Player of the Year and first-team all-conference … Four-year letterwinner … Finished prep career with nearly 2,000 receiving yards on over 100 receptions … Caught 45 passes for 525 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2023 … Had 59 catches for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in 2022 … Coached by Mike Biehl … Was also first-team all-conference and second-team all-state in basketball … Team captain in both football and basketball.

Personal: Majoring in business administration … Uncle, Jeff Fuhrmann, helped lead Old Dominion to 1975 NCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship, completed his career at ODU ranked 12th in school history in scoring (1,429 pts.) and 13th in rebounds (627) and is a member of ODU’s Sports Hall of Fame.

TIM GRIFFIN

DT, r-Fr., 6-5, 275, Covington, Ga./Alcovy H.S. (Cincinnati)

Cincinnati (2025): Saw action in two games as a true freshman at Cincinnati (vs. Northwestern State and Navy) … Made first collegiate tackle against Northwestern State.

High School: Rated as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 21-ranked defensive end by Rivals … First-team all-region honoree at nearby Alcovy H.S. … Logged 25 tackles and five tackles for loss as a senior … Coached by Spencer Fortson.

Personal: Majoring in history, technology and society.

GAVIN HARRIS

TE, Sr., 6-3, 250, San Antonio, Texas/Judson H.S. (Howard/Central Michigan/New Mexico State)

New Mexico State (2025): Caught 37 passes for 533 yards and a touchdown … 533 receiving yards were the eighth-most among NCAA Division I FBS tight ends in 2025 … Caught at least one pass in all 12 games and had multiple catches in 10-of-12 contests … Logged season highs with six receptions for 97 yards against archrival New Mexico … Named academic all-Conference USA.

Central Michigan (2024): Caught 11 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown and had one 13-yard rush for a score … Caught at least one pass in 9-of-10 games.

Howard (2023): Recorded 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games as a true freshman.

High School: Two-time first-team all-district honoree … Three-time team captain … Coached by Rodney Williams and Joel Call … Named academic all-state as a senior … Also earned UPS All-Star award as a senior for athletics, leadership and academics … Versatile athlete also competed in basketball and track and field.

Personal: Majored in individualized studies and maintained a 3.79 grade point average at New Mexico State … Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

JUSTICE HAYNES

RB, Sr., 5-11, 210, Alpharetta, Ga./Buford H.S. (Alabama/Michigan)

Michigan (2025): Third-team all-Big Ten honoree … Named midseason all-America by Sporting News … Rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries (7.1 avg.) in just seven games … Had at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven games – the only time he didn’t reach the 100-yard plateau was against USC, when he left the game due to injury after running for 55 yards on just 10 carries … 100-yard performances included 159 vs. New Mexico (16 carries, 9.9 avg., 3 TD), 132 at Oklahoma (19 carries, 6.6 avg., 1 TD), 104 vs. Central Michigan (14 carries, 7.4 avg., 1 TD), 149 at Nebraska (17 carries, 8.8 avg., 1 TD), 123 vs. Wisconsin (19 carries, 6.2 avg., 2 TD) and 152 at Michigan State (26 carries, 5.8 avg., 2 TD) … Also totaled 50 yards on 13 receptions for the season … Missed Michigan’s seventh game of the season vs. Washington due to injury sustained in Game 6 at USC, returned to be named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week for performance against Michigan State, then was forced to miss the final four games of the season due to injury.

Alabama (2023-24): Appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Alabama … Played in 18 games at running back, including six starts … Totaled 616 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 105 carries (5.9 avg.), caught 17 passes for 99 yards and made a tackle on special teams during his two seasons with the Crimson Tide … Appeared in 12 games and made six starts at RB as a sophomore in 2024, rushing for 448 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries (5.7 avg.) … All of his 17 receptions for 99 yards at Alabama came in 2024 … Recorded first 100-yard game with 102 yards on just 52 carries against Western Kentucky … Had 79 rushing yards in SEC game vs. Missouri … Appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2023, with six appearances at running back … Had season-high 33 rushing yards against Kentucky … Ran four times for 31 yards in Rose Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Michigan … Made lone special-teams tackle against Mississippi State.

High School: Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports … Tabbed as the No. 2 running back and No. 24 overall player in the nation by ESPN … Rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Four-time all-state honoree … Amassed 8,073 yards from scrimmage (7,574 rushing, 499 receiving) and 102 touchdowns (95 rushing, seven receiving) over four high school seasons – three at Blessed Trinity H.S. in Roswell (2019-21) and one at Buford H.S. (2022) … Ranks in the top 10 in Georgia high school history in career rushing yards (seventh) and career rushing touchdowns (10th) … Had 1,695 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 153 carries (11.1 avg.) and 239 yards and three scores on nine receptions as a senior at Buford, helping lead the Wolves to a 10-0 regular season, region title and Georgia 7A state playoffs appearances … Coached at Buford by Bryant Appling … Helped lead Blessed Trinity to a 31-7 record over three seasons, including two region titles and the 2019 Georgia 4A state championship … Rushed for a whopping 2,375 yards and 29 touchdowns on 275 carries (8.6 avg.) and caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two scores as a junior in 2021 … Ran for 1,750 yards and 25 touchdowns on 176 carries (9.9 avg.) and caught five passes for 98 yards and two scores during Covid-19-abbreviated sophomore season in 2020 … Rushed for 1,754 yards and 18 touchdowns on 205 carries (8.6 avg.) and had four receptions for 26 yards while helping lead Blessed Trinity to state championship as a freshman in 2019 … Named MaxPreps Freshman all-American … Coached for first two seasons at Blessed Trinity by current Georgia Tech director of high school relations Tim McFarlin … Coached by Tom Hall as a junior at BT … An elite two-sport athlete, was also a left-handed outfielder/pitcher that was ranked among the top 75 outfielders in the nation in his high school class and reached 86 MPH as a pitcher.

Personal: Graduated from Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in business … Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech … Father, Verron, played running back at Georgia, was by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played seven seasons in the NFL (Steelers – 2002-07, Atlanta Falcons – 2009), was a member of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL championship team in 2005 and amassed 1,187 yards (738 rushing, 449 receiving) and five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving) as a pro.

JOSEPH IONATA

OL, r-So., 6-5, 310, Clearwater, Fla./Cavalry Christian H.S. (Alabama)

Alabama (2024-25): Played in 16 games over two seasons at Alabama – two as a true freshman in 2024 and 14 as a redshirt freshman in 2025 … Played in 14 of the Crimson Tide’s 15 games in 2025 … Took 27 snaps at center against Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois … Recorded one knockdown in 13 snaps against ULM and two in 14 snaps against EIU … Was a regular on the Tide’s field goal/PAT units throughout the season … Took 47 snaps against Western Kentucky and Mercer as a true freshman in 2024 … Recorded three knockdowns, did not allow a sack, pressure or hit and graded out at 86% over 28 snaps in collegiate debut against WKU … Had 19 snaps with two knockdowns and a 90% grade in 19 snaps against Mercer.

High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals … Also listed as the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 33 overall player in the state of Florida by Rivals … Coached by Reggie Crume.

Personal: Majoring in business administration … Father, Joey, was a four-year letterwinner and honorable-mention all-American as a senior at Florida State (1984-88).

CAL KEELER

LS, r-So., 6-2, 200, Phoenix, Ariz./Valley Christian Schools (TCU)

TCU (2024-25): Was the Horned Frogs’ primary long snapper and played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025 … Recorded first-career tackle vs. Baylor … Did not see game action as a true freshman in 2024.

High School: Rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 16 long snapper in the nation by Kohl’s Professional Camps … Named all-state by the Arizona Republic after being perfect on snaps as a senior in 2023 … Also played wide receiver and outside linebacker … Coached by Jake Petersen.

Personal: Majoring in business administration.

JAYLEN MBAKWE

CB, Jr., 6-0, 195, Clay, Ala./Clay-Chalkville H.S. (Alabama)

Alabama (2024-25): Saw action in 22 games over two seasons at Alabama … Primarily played cornerback as a true freshman in 2024, seeing action in 12 games and totaling 15 tackles (one for loss), an interception and two pass breakups … Also had two punt returns for 46 yards and a 15-yard kickoff return … Named Alabama’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Mercer, which included an 18-yard punt return … Converted to wide receiver for ReliaQuest Bowl … Spent the 2025 season at wide receiver while continuing to contribute on special teams … Totaled three receptions for 55 yards, one rush for four yards, a punt return and a special teams tackle in ’25.

High School: Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN … Ranked as the nation’s top athlete by On3 … Selected to play in Under Armour All-America Game and Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Helped lead Clay-Chalkville to Alabama 6A state championships in 2021 and 2023 … Team went 48-4 over his four seasons, including a 14-0 record as a senior in 2023 and a 15-0 mark as a sophomore in 2021 … Played wide receiver, running back and defensive back over first three prep seasons, then led Clay-Chalkville to second state title in three years as the team’s quarterback as a senior … Totaled more than 3,000 yards (2,000-plus passing, 1,000-plus rushing) and 43 touchdowns (23 rushing, 20 passing) as a senior … Was named MVP of 2023 state title game after combining for 282 yards and four touchdowns in 31-28 win over Sarland … Coached by Drew Gilmer … Was also a standout in track, winning the Alabama state championship in both the 100m (10.70) and 200m (21.57) as a junior in 2023 … Set a state record with a 10.56 100m in the preliminary round of the 2023 state championship meet.

Personal: Majoring in history, technology and society.

TAJE McCOY

DE, r-Jr., 6-3, 250, Wichita, Kan./Putnam City (Okla.) H.S. (Colorado/Oklahoma State)

Oklahoma State (2025): Played in 10 games with 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup … Turned in best performance of the season against Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff participant Texas Tech with a season-high-tying four tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 16 yards.

Colorado (2023-24): Played in 17 games over two seasons at Colorado (13 games in 2024, four in 2025) … Honorable-mention selection by league’s coaches for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024, when he recorded 23 tackles (19 solo), four tackles for loss, four sacks and two quarterback hurries) … Also named second-team all-Big 12 for special teams by College Football Network in 2024, as he played on all five special teams units … First two collegiate sacks came against UCF in 2024, both coming on third down to force sacks … Played in four games as a true freshman in 2023, recording an unassisted tackle against Nebraska.

High School: Attended Putnam City H.S. in Oklahoma, where he was rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 46 edge prospect in the nation and the No. 7 overall recruit in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports … Recorded 186 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and an interception during prep career … Logged 97 tackles, 16 TFL, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries on defense as a senior, to go along with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a running back … Had five games with 10-plus tackles, three with 15 or more and one with 20 during senior season … 20-tackle game came in 37-8 win over rival Putnam City West … Recorded 100-yard rushing game with 121 yards on 18 carries against Choctaw … Coached by Carter Whitson … Also wrestled at Putnam City.

Personal: Majoring in history, technology and society.

ALBERTO MENDOZA

QB, r-So., 6-2, 210, Miami, Fla./Christopher Columbus H.S. (Indiana)

Indiana (2024-25): Appeared in 10 games over two seasons at Indiana, serving as top backup quarterback for teams that compiled a 26-2 overall record, earned two College Football Playoff berths and won the 2025 Big Ten title and College Football Playoff national championship … Saw action in nine games in 2025 as the top backup behind his brother and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando … Alberto completed 18-of-24 passes (75%) for 286 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception in his nine games as a redshirt freshman … Also rushed 13 times for 190 yards (14.6 avg.) and a score … Completed 3-of-3 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown against Conference USA champion Kennesaw State … Connected on 6-of-9 passes for a season-high 104 yards and two scores against Indiana State … Ran for times for 39 yards and a TD against UCLA … Had a 53-yard rush against Maryland … Did not throw an incomplete pass in five appearances in November, December and January … Logged a season-best 124 total yards in regular-season finale against Purdue … Ran twice for 6 yards in Rose Bowl/CFP quarterfinal win over Alabama … Saw action in one game as a true freshman in 2024, leading two drives against Western Illinois and completing his lone pass attempt.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … Tabbed as the nation’s No. 55 QB by ESPN … Two-time Class 4 Metro Florida Player of the Year … Two-time first-team all-Miami-Dade County … Named Florida Mr. Football Finalist as a junior in 2022 … Threw for 4,596 yards and 57 touchdowns during prep career … Completed 159-of-223 passes (71.3%) for 1,950 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions as a senior in 2023 … Also rushed for 319 yards as a senior … Completed 186-of-256 passes (72.7%) for 2,470 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior in 2022 … Also rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns as a junior … Led Columbus H.S. to a 26-2 overall record and back-to-back Florida Class 4 Metro state titles in 2022 and 2023 … Coached by Dave Dunn.

Personal: Majoring in business administration … Brother, Fernando, won the 2025 Heisman Trophy as the starting quarterback at Indiana and was also a two-year starter at QB at Cal (2023-24) … Mother, Elsa, played tennis at Miami (Fla.) … Father, Fernando, is a pediatric emergency physician at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

SPENCER MERMANS

TE, r-Jr., 6-6, 260, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Country Day School (Yale)

Yale (2023-25): Saw action in 24 games over three seasons at Yale … Earned a 91.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which was tops in all of NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) among tight ends (min. 20% of team’s offensive snaps) … Both of his receptions at Yale went for touchdowns … Appeared in all 12 games in 2025, helping lead Yale to its first-ever NCAA Division I FCS playoff appearance and playoff victory … Only reception in ‘25 came on a 4-yard touchdown catch in opening-round playoff win at Youngstown State … Saw action in 10 games in 2024 and was credited with three tackles on special teams … Played in just two games as a true freshman in 2023 but scored a touchdown on first-career catch, a 4-yarder versus Holy Cross.

High School: All-state honoree … Coached by Drew Witman … Holds school records in shot put and discus in track and field.

Personal: Is the second tight end to transfer to Georgia Tech from Yale in the last three seasons, joining his former teammate, Jackson Hawes, who played for the Yellow Jackets in 2024 and was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft … Graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in economics … Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

JAIVEN PLUMMER

WR, r-Sr. 6-3, 215, Dallas, Texas/Episcopal School (Cal)

Cal (2022-25): Saw action in 27 games at Cal … Did not see game action and redshirted as a true freshman in 2022 … Played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and made five tackles … Was limited to one game as a redshirt sophomore in 2024 … Played in all 13 games and caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown … First-career catch went for 51 yards against Minnesota … Hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass in regular-season finale against SMU.

High School: Played both wide receiver and defensive back as a prep … Attended Episcopal School in Dallas as a senior … Earned first-team all-conference honors as a wide receiver in lone season at Episcopal (2021) … Saw two seasons of varsity action at Massaponax H.S. in Spotsylvania, Va. – as a freshman in 2018 and a sophomore in 2019 (junior season in 2020 was wiped out by Covid-19 pandemic) … Named honorable-mention all-conference as a sophomore … Coached at Episcopal by Richard Williams and at Massaponax by Eric Ludden … Also competed in indoor track and field at Massaponax.

Personal: Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

MARKELL SAMUEL

OL, r-Sr., 6-4, 305, Fayetteville, N.C./E.E. Smith H.S. (Appalachian State/Oklahoma State)

Oklahoma State (2025): Played 76 snaps in season opener versus UT Martin.

Appalachian State (2020-24): Appeared in 29 games over five seasons at Appalachian State … Was at defensive tackle for first two seasons (2020-21) and appeared in one game each season … Moved to offensive line late in fall camp of third season (2022) and appeared in two games … Played in all 14 games and made four starts at left tackle in 2023 … Was named honorable-mention all-Sun Belt Conference in 2024, when he started all 11 games at left tackle and ranked second in the Sun Belt in snaps among tackles (817) … Helped App State lead the Sun Belt in passing and rank second in the league in fewest sacks allowed (15) in 2024.

High School: A two-time all-conference selection as a defensive lineman despite not playing varsity football until his junior season … Had 52 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior … Made 70 tackles (50 solo) with six sacks and three fumble recoveries as a senior … Coached by Deron Donald … Primarily played basketball before turning focus to football.

Personal: Graduated from Appalachian State in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park management … Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

TAWFIQ THOMAS

DT, r-Sr., 6-4, 325, Tampa, Fla./Gaither H.S. (Louisville/Colorado)

Colorado (2024-25): Played in 17 games over two seasons at Colorado … Played in all 13 games in 2024, finishing with 18 tackles (13 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a QB hurry and a pass breakup … Was limited to just four games in 2025 due to injury, recording 12 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a QB hurry.

Louisville (2022-23): Recorded 12 tackles in 22 games over two seasons at Louisville … Played 207 defensive snaps for the Cardinals … Made four tackles in 2023 and eight in 2022.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 32 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 62 overall recruit in the state of Florida by Rivals … Selected as the most valuable defensive lineman at Miami Rivals camp … Two-time all-state and all-conference performer … Logged 200 career tackles … Recorded 58 tackles (37 solo), 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and six quarterback hurries over 10 games as a senior … Made 53 tackles (38 solo) with three sacks, five QB hurries and two interceptions as a junior, helping lead Gaither to an 11-1 record and deep run in the Florida 6A state playoffs … Coached by Kirk Karsen … Was also a basketball standout with a single-game career high of 30 points.

Personal: Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

JORDAN WALKER

DE, r-Sr., 6-4, 270, Rochester, N.Y./Milford Academy (Rutgers)

Rutgers (2022-25): Three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2023, 2024 and 2025) … Team captain in 2025 … Nominated for 2025 Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s best player who began his career as a walk-on … Played in 29 games over final three seasons (five in 2023, 13 in 2024, 11 in 2025) … Totaled 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over final two seasons – 19 tackles/7.0 TFL/4.0 sacks in 2024 and 28 tackles/2.5 TFL/1.0 sack in 2025 … Also had a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in ’25 … Four sacks in ’24 tied for team lead, while seven TFL ranked second on the squad.

High School: Began high school career at Rush-Henrietta H.S. in suburban Rochester … Was limited to just six games as a senior in the spring 2021 due to season being postponed from fall 2020 (Covid-19 pandemic) … Coached at Rush-Henrietta by Jason Collins … After delayed and abbreviated senior season, enrolled at Milford Academy post-secondary school (New Berlin, N.Y.) in fall 2021 … Played wide receiver at Milford and hauled in 15 receptions for 258 yards (17.2 avg.) and a touchdown … Coached at Milford by Bill Chaplick … Also competed in track and field at Rush-Henrietta.

Personal: Graduated from Rutgers with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice … Studying history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

