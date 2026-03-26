Georgia Tech to Hold Equipment and Apparel Yard Sale

THE FLATS – A wide range of official Georgia Tech equipment and apparel, including game jerseys, authentic coaching gear and more, will be available for fans to purchase at Tech athletics’ yard sale, which will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at McCamish Pavilion. The yard sale immediately precedes No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball’s 3 p.m. showdown versus No. 10 Florida State at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

As Georgia Tech looks ahead to its transition to new official apparel partner Under Armour, a bevy of surplus Yellow Jackets apparel will be made available to fans at great prices. Items available include:

Game jerseys – $55

Sweatshirts – $25

Sweat jackets – $35

Sweatpants – $25

Polo shirts – $25

Sweaters – $50

T-shirts – $15

¼-zip pullovers – $50

Shorts – $15

Tights – $15

Belts – $20

Shoes – $50

Bats – $75

The yard sale will be held in McCamish Pavilion’s Callaway Club. Parking is available in the McCamish Lot (E65 – located off 8th Street on the east side of McCamish Pavilion) and guests will enter at the Benatar Entrance on the east side of the facility (adjacent to the McCamish Lot).

Only credit/debit cards are accepted (cash not accepted). Sales tax is included in all prices. All sales are final with no refunds and no receipts.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.