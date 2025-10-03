Under Armour to Become Official Apparel Provider of Georgia Tech Athletics in 2026

Georgia Tech student-athletes, coaches and staff will receive the same innovative and technology-driven sportswear as worn by some of the world’s most-recognized athletes and other premier collegiate partners, including Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, Utah and Wisconsin, to name a few. Under Armour’s significant investment in Georgia Tech also includes an innovative approach to name, image and likeness activities, which will support Georgia Tech’s standing as one of the nation’s top programs in NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

THE FLATS – Sharing values of ambition and innovation, Georgia Tech athletics and global athletic apparel and footwear brand Under Armour have entered into an agreement for Under Armour to become the official uniform, apparel, footwear and accessories provider of the Yellow Jackets, beginning on July 1, 2026.

Georgia Tech fans can look forward to an increase in Yellow Jackets apparel and accessories in the retail market, while Tech student-athletes will have opportunities to have hands-on involvement in UA’s innovation and design processes, which will lead to personalized product solutions, as well as exposure to business functions in the apparel, footwear and fashion industries.

The partnership goes beyond athletics, as it includes an Institute-wide partnership to advance Georgia Tech’s and Under Armour’s shared commitment to innovation.

“This is an exciting moment for Georgia Tech athletics. Now, more than ever, Georgia Tech must set itself apart in all aspects of collegiate athletics, and our partnership with Under Armour will do just that by prioritizing our student-athletes and our fans,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Under Armour, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, amplifying the Georgia Tech brand across the globe and enhancing the student-athlete experience, including through innovative NIL opportunities. Our partnership with Under Armour will play a big part in Georgia Tech continuing to move forward in the new era of collegiate athletics and reaching our ambitions of competing for championships at the highest levels of collegiate athletics.”

The realization of their partnership marks a full-circle moment for Georgia Tech and Under Armour. In 1996, Under Armour’s first year of existence, Tech athletics was the first collegiate athletics department make a purchase from the brand, as the Yellow Jackets bought Under Armour’s HeatGear and, later, ColdGear products after overwhelmingly positive feedback about the innovative and industry-changing gear from football student-athletes. The association has continued in several ways throughout the years, including seven Georgia Tech alumni that currently serve in prominent roles at Under Armour in open innovation, materials science and engineering, data science, product supply, product security and merchandising operations.

Nearly 30 years later, Georgia Tech and Under Armour are now reunited in an official capacity.

“Under Armour’s unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of athletes remains a cornerstone of our brand’s mission, the same as it did for our Founder and CEO Kevin Plank back in 1996,” said Craig Cummings, VP, Team Division, Under Armour. “As we mark our 30th anniversary next year, we’re thrilled to team back up with Georgia Tech, our first collegiate client, to experience our commitment to enhancing athletic performance. We are energized by the momentum in Atlanta and look forward to amplifying our presence in the community through meaningful activations and shared purpose.”

Under Armour apparel, footwear and accessories are worn by some of the top current athletes in the world, including Georgia Tech’s own Christo Lamprecht, a recent winner on professional golf’s Korn Ferry Tour, and Justyn-Henry Malloy, a member of Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers.

The addition of the Atlanta market gives Under Armour a presence in three of the nation’s top eight markets at the Power Four level. Under Armour also has a major presence in grassroots sports programs across the country, developing the next generations’ top college athletes.

More details on the Georgia Tech-Under Armour partnership – including uniform designs and availability of fan merchandise – will be finalized in the coming months.

LEONA helped facilitate the partnership between Georgia Tech athletics and Under Armour.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until student-athletes graduate, and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football – 1917, 1928, 1952, and 1990; one in women’s tennis – 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men’s basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech has produced 90 Academic All-Americans. For more on Georgia Tech athletics, visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

ABOUT UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour’s innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

