Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
THE FLATS – Stewart Cink commits to play PGA Tour Champions full time in 2025 … Christo Lamprecht shows out with runner-up finish on DP World Tour … David Duval, Cink and Matt Kuchar enjoy fun weekend at PNC Championship … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK COMMITS TO PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FULL-TIME FOR 2025
After missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August, Stewart Cink was driving home with his wife, Lisa, when he told her that he had something he had been wanting to talk about.
“I think it might be time,” he said.
Time to close the door on his PGA Tour career, which spanned four different decades. Cink joined the Tour in 1997 and has made 689 career starts, notching eight wins and nearly $44 million in career earnings. But at age 51, Cink was on his way to finishing No. 173 in the FedEx Cup and he decided it was time to say goodbye to a Tour that has become increasingly younger.
“I was like, you know what? I’m grinding my butt off, and I like the grind; It’s like my favorite part of doing this. I like it,” he said. “But I’m grinding to earn myself the right to be back in this exact same position next year trying to make the top 125 except it is only going to be the top 100.”
Stewart Cink Will Play The Champions Tour in 2025
The 51-year-old told Golfweek that he will jump from the PGA Tour to the PGA Tour Champions in 2025.
“I love playing the PGA Tour,” Cink said, “but I’ve been doing it a long time and I’m such an outlier out there age-wise. It’s… pic.twitter.com/7Vy8HI47H9
— Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) December 23, 2024
LAMPRECHT TIES FOR SECOND AT DP WORLD TOUR EVENT
Christo Lamprecht posted the best finish of his professional career to date last weekend when he tied for second place at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. The 2024 Georgia Tech graduate, who has secured Korn Ferry Tour status for 2025, received a sponsor exemption to the event and posted a 72-hole total of 12-under-par 276 to finish two strokes behind England’s John Parry, who won his first DP World Tour event since 2010.
Victory could have been Lamprecht’s if not for a third-round 74. He closed with a 65 on Sunday.
Christo Lamprecht’s 362-yard opening day 💥#DrivenByPassion | @bmwgolfsport pic.twitter.com/7bbf4tNUf4
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 23, 2024
Chipping in with the flag out 😎
Christo Lamprecht ends his round in style to sit one off the lead.#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/7U60Z52n1u
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 20, 2024
🇿🇦 Christo Lamprecht with this birdie on the 18th hole to finish his tournament on -12 which is currently good enough for tied second place. #AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen@AfrAsiaMRUOpen@DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/tgDaKrGKjp
— Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) December 22, 2024
Christo Lamprecht bounces one off the flag 😮#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/VONt4S5Ajc
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 20, 2024
DUVAL, CINK AND KUCHAR PLAY WELL AT PNC CHAMPIONSHIP
David Duval and his son Brady tied for third place at least weekend’s PNC Championship, teaming for a 23-under-par total, five shots off the pace of Team Langer and Team Woods. Stewart Cink and his son Connor tied for eighth place at 20-under-par, while Matt Kuchar and his son Carson tied for 12th at 18-under-par.
The father-son event features 36 holes of best ball competition.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Sentry • January 4-7, 2025 • Plantation Course at Kapalua • Kapalua, Maui, Hawai’i. • Purse: $20K • FedEx Cup points: 700
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Championship • January 14-17, 2025 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubish Electric Championship at Hualalei • January 16-18, 2024 • Hualalei Golf Club • Ka’aupulehu-Kona, Hawai’i • Purse: $2M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: season concluded
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
- GPro Tour: St. Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
— David Duval (@david59duval) December 17, 2024
🏖️ Spending Christmas in the beach house 🏡
🍖🥩 Favourite Christmas meal.
⛪️ How he marks his ball.
Let’s walk from driving range to first tee box with 🇿🇦 Christo Lamprecht. 🎥 #AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen #ABMO2024 #SunshineTour #DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hGddTDwTLK
— Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) December 21, 2024
HOLE-OUT EAGLE! 🦅
Matt Kuchar’s son Carson with an incredible shot!.
📺: Peacock and NBC pic.twitter.com/di3RTZBPMA
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 239
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
PNC Championship
T-8 (-20)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 9
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,258,156
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: 173
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $378,476
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
PNC Championship
T-2 (-23)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings (Champions): $356,865
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 143
YTD earnings: $628,066
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour Champions
PNC Championship
T-12 (-18)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $1,469,667
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
DP World Tour
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
T-2 (-12)
KFT points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $42,504
Career earnings (KFT): $42,504
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 34
YTD earnings (LIV): $2,432,833
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (KFT): $227,620
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $859,183
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 121
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $85,403
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $6,976
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 56
YTD earnings (KFT): $172,746
Career earnings (KFT): $196,867
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 219
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 28
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,727,625
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour
Q-School Final Stage
T-54 (+5)
KFT points ranking: 55
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $632,504
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $1,474,033
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,119,842
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642