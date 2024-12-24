Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Clyde Click | Front page photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink commits to play PGA Tour Champions full time in 2025 … Christo Lamprecht shows out with runner-up finish on DP World Tour … David Duval, Cink and Matt Kuchar enjoy fun weekend at PNC Championship … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK COMMITS TO PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FULL-TIME FOR 2025

After missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August, Stewart Cink was driving home with his wife, Lisa, when he told her that he had something he had been wanting to talk about.

“I think it might be time,” he said.

Time to close the door on his PGA Tour career, which spanned four different decades. Cink joined the Tour in 1997 and has made 689 career starts, notching eight wins and nearly $44 million in career earnings. But at age 51, Cink was on his way to finishing No. 173 in the FedEx Cup and he decided it was time to say goodbye to a Tour that has become increasingly younger.

“I was like, you know what? I’m grinding my butt off, and I like the grind; It’s like my favorite part of doing this. I like it,” he said. “But I’m grinding to earn myself the right to be back in this exact same position next year trying to make the top 125 except it is only going to be the top 100.”

LAMPRECHT TIES FOR SECOND AT DP WORLD TOUR EVENT

Christo Lamprecht posted the best finish of his professional career to date last weekend when he tied for second place at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. The 2024 Georgia Tech graduate, who has secured Korn Ferry Tour status for 2025, received a sponsor exemption to the event and posted a 72-hole total of 12-under-par 276 to finish two strokes behind England’s John Parry, who won his first DP World Tour event since 2010.

Victory could have been Lamprecht’s if not for a third-round 74. He closed with a 65 on Sunday.

DUVAL, CINK AND KUCHAR PLAY WELL AT PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

David Duval and his son Brady tied for third place at least weekend’s PNC Championship, teaming for a 23-under-par total, five shots off the pace of Team Langer and Team Woods. Stewart Cink and his son Connor tied for eighth place at 20-under-par, while Matt Kuchar and his son Carson tied for 12th at 18-under-par.

The father-son event features 36 holes of best ball competition.

