Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf | Front page image by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage.com

THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree reflects on his first LIV Golf event as the league hits round No. 100 … PGA Tour commissioner backs Matt Kuchar’s final round finish at the Wyndham Championship … A look back at David Duval’s ascent to No. 1 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

OGLETREE REFLECTS ON THE FIRST-EVER LIV GOLF EVENT

It was certainly a wet one at the Greenbrier Resort on Friday, August 16, 2024, but it also was a day that marked the 100th round of golf in LIV Golf history.

Golfer Andy Ogletree took time to reflect on the first ever LIV Golf Tournament that took place in London back in 2022.

“For me it was kind of a culture shock of seeing golf in such a new light. Every tournament I had played up to that point had been eight people watching and no music,” said Ogletree.

More from WVNSTV.com

Thursday’s press conference at #LIVGolf Greenbrier featuring @HyFlyers_GC ▶️ Captain Phil Mickelson

▶️ Brendan Steele

▶️ Cameron Tringale

▶️ Andy Ogletree Transcript: https://t.co/nmHQbu66Oy Video 👇 pic.twitter.com/6sw9at9v24 — LIV Golf Communications (@LIVGolfComms) August 15, 2024

MONAHAN DEFENDS KUCHAR’S FINAL ROUND FINISH AT WYNDHAM

Jay Monahan recently addressed the controversy surrounding Matt Kuchar’s decision to delay his final round at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. Monahan defended the golfer’s actions and sparking mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.

The incident, which occurred at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, raised eyebrows when Kuchar opted to finish his final hole a day after the tournament had concluded. Jay Monahan, however, described the situation as “unique” and defended Kuchar’s choice as being within the rules of the sport.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the controversy began on Sunday, August 11, when Kuchar decided to halt play due to darkness, despite his playing partners choosing to finish their rounds. This decision left Kuchar as the lone golfer to return on Monday morning to complete his round.

More from Yardbarker

51 years ago, Chi Chi Rodriguez won @WyndhamChamp in a Monday finish Perhaps in homage, Matt Kuchar will do the same Kuchar on cart headed to range, final prep for 8 am restart .. playing 72nd hole, current T12 pic.twitter.com/7RpPv7RGdb — Kevin Prise (@PGATOURKevin) August 12, 2024

A LOOK BACK: DUVAL ASCENDS TO NO. 1 IN THE WORLD

Editor’s Note: David Duval is No. 7 on the Times-Union’s Top 100 list of athletes from the Jacksonville area.

Looking back at David Duval’s golf career, there was almost no in-between. He endured one of the most astounding hot-or-cold streaks in the history of the game.

All four years at Georgia Tech, the Episcopal High graduate was a first-team All-American. Hot.

Despite often being in weekend contention, Duval failed to win in his first 86 PGA Tour events. Cold.

He then flipped a switch and won 11 times in his next 31 starts, taking the No. 1 world ranking from Tiger Woods for a 14-week period after capturing The Players Championship in 1999. Hot.

Six months after capturing his first major at the 2001 Open, a slew of injuries over two decades ruined any chance at him recapturing greatness. Cold.

More from Jacksonville.com