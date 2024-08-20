Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Top photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf | Front page image by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage.com
THE FLATS – Andy Ogletree reflects on his first LIV Golf event as the league hits round No. 100 … PGA Tour commissioner backs Matt Kuchar’s final round finish at the Wyndham Championship … A look back at David Duval’s ascent to No. 1 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
OGLETREE REFLECTS ON THE FIRST-EVER LIV GOLF EVENT
It was certainly a wet one at the Greenbrier Resort on Friday, August 16, 2024, but it also was a day that marked the 100th round of golf in LIV Golf history.
Golfer Andy Ogletree took time to reflect on the first ever LIV Golf Tournament that took place in London back in 2022.
“For me it was kind of a culture shock of seeing golf in such a new light. Every tournament I had played up to that point had been eight people watching and no music,” said Ogletree.
MONAHAN DEFENDS KUCHAR’S FINAL ROUND FINISH AT WYNDHAM
Jay Monahan recently addressed the controversy surrounding Matt Kuchar’s decision to delay his final round at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. Monahan defended the golfer’s actions and sparking mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.
The incident, which occurred at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, raised eyebrows when Kuchar opted to finish his final hole a day after the tournament had concluded. Jay Monahan, however, described the situation as “unique” and defended Kuchar’s choice as being within the rules of the sport.
For those unfamiliar with the situation, the controversy began on Sunday, August 11, when Kuchar decided to halt play due to darkness, despite his playing partners choosing to finish their rounds. This decision left Kuchar as the lone golfer to return on Monday morning to complete his round.
A LOOK BACK: DUVAL ASCENDS TO NO. 1 IN THE WORLD
Editor’s Note: David Duval is No. 7 on the Times-Union’s Top 100 list of athletes from the Jacksonville area.
Looking back at David Duval’s golf career, there was almost no in-between. He endured one of the most astounding hot-or-cold streaks in the history of the game.
All four years at Georgia Tech, the Episcopal High graduate was a first-team All-American. Hot.
Despite often being in weekend contention, Duval failed to win in his first 86 PGA Tour events. Cold.
He then flipped a switch and won 11 times in his next 31 starts, taking the No. 1 world ranking from Tiger Woods for a 14-week period after capturing The Players Championship in 1999. Hot.
Six months after capturing his first major at the 2001 Open, a slew of injuries over two decades ruined any chance at him recapturing greatness. Cold.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
Korn Ferry Tour
Five Yellow Jackets have qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs which begin this week with the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, Idaho.
Seth Reeves (No. 45), Ross Steelman (No. 47) and Richy Werenski (No. 52) hold the highest positions among the Jackets in the KFT points standings, with Ollie Schniederjans sitting No. 98 and Christo Lamprecht No. 133.
Steelman and Chris Petefish (No. 162) were the only Jackets to make the cut last weekend at the Magnit Championship in New Jersey. Connor Howe, Reeves, Werenski and Lamprecht all missed the cut. Howe (No. 159 in points) and Petefish (No. 162) did not qualify for the playoffs.
The top 156 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Magnit Championship have qualified for the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the first leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top 144 after the Albertsons Boise Open will qualify for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, and the top 120 after the Simmons Bank Open will qualify for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The top 75 after the Nationwide Children’s will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, after which the top 30 will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards.
*****
PGA Tour Champions
David Duval tied for 55th place at last weekend’s Rogers Charity Classic, posting a 3-under-par score of 207 at in Calgary, Alberta. The tour returns to the United States this week for The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. Duval sits No. 53 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV Golf League
Cameron Tringale (-13) tied for 11th place at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event last weekend in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., while Andy Ogletree (-7) tied for 33rd.
Both players remain in the “open zone” of the LIV Golf standings, Tringale at No 26, Ogletree at No. 33, leaving them open to be released or traded by their HyFlyers team at the end of the season. HyFlyers ranks 12th out of the 13 teams in the league.
LIV Golf returns to action Sept. 13-15 in the Chicago area, with the Team Championship set for Sept. 20-22 in Dallas.
*****
GProTour
Andy Mao tied for 33rd last week at the Chatmoss Championship in Martinsville, Va. The recent Tech graduate posted an even-par score of 210 to pick up his first paycheck as a professional after missing the cut in his first two events. The tour returns to action Aug. 27-29 in Columbia, S.C.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: BMW Championship • August 22-25, 2024 • Castle Pines Golf Club • Castle Rock, Colo. • Purse: $20M • FedEx Cup points: 2,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open • August 22-25, 2024 • Hillcrest Country Club • Boise, Idaho • Purse: $1.5M • KFT points: 600
- PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge • August 23-25, 2024 • Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open • August 22-25, 2024 • Southwood Golf & Country Club • Winnepeg, Manitoba • Purse: $225K • Fortinet Cup points: 500
- Asian Tour/International Series: Black Mountain Championship • October 17-20, 2024 • Black Mountain Golf Club • Thailand • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Chicago • September 13-15, 2024 • Bolingbrook Golf Club • Bolingbrook, Ill. • Purse: $25M
- GPro Tour: Columbia Open • August 27-29, 2024 • Columbia Country Club • Blythewood, S.C. • Purse: $68,125
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 236
YTD earnings: $8,760
KFT points ranking: 126
YTD earnings (KFT): $14,525
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 24
YTD Earnings (Champions): $144,315
Career earnings (Champions): $787,185
FedEx Cup points ranking: 171
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $273,786
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,800,650
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: 20
YTD Earnings (GPro): $4,797
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): 193
YTD earnings (KFT): $4,538
Points ranking (FET): 154
YTD earnings (FET): $2,571
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Rogers Charity Classic
T-55
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 53
YTD earnings (Champions): $251,181
Career earnings (Champions): $545,141
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $515,103
Career earnings: $12,239,163
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points: 204
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $9,160
KFT points ranking: 203
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 159
YTD earnings (KFT): $32,406
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): $n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings: $1,028,556
Career earnings (PGAT): $59,787,247
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $32,300
Career earnings (KFT): $32,300
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Chatmoss Championship
T-33
GPro points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $1,215
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $10,863
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Greenbrier
T-33
LIV standings: 33
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,897,317
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): 52
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $20,300
Career earnings (LIV): $2,724,375
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
74th
KFT Points ranking: 162
YTD earnings (KFT): $20,239
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 45
YTD earnings (KFT): $154,619
Career earnings (PGAT): $649,622
Career earnings (KFT): $780,736
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 65
YTD earnings (Americas): $4,736
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 92
YTD earnings: $70,649
Career earnings (KFT): $636,359
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 36
YTD earnings: $4,490
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
75th
KFT points ranking: 47
YTD earnings (KFT): $145,141
Career earnings (KFT): $169,262
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: 114
YTD earnings (Canada): $789
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf Series
Greenbrier
T-11
LIV standings: 26
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,169,975
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $8,550,825
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
KFT points ranking: 52
YTD earnings (KFT): $65,960
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $560,426
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 121
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $282,284
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $2,928,093
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642