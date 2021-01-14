Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young and Bulls’ veteran players paying dividends in Chicago … Derrick Favors continues to push through sore knee to help Jazz win … Josh Okogie’s returns from six-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

YOUNG AND FELLOW BULLS VETERANS PAYING OFF

From Forbes.com: While the Bulls’ young core has certainly had its moments during this recent run of competence, the veterans on the roster deserve their share of credit for being a stabilizing force. Namely, Otto Porter Jr. (missed most of last season due to injury), Thaddeus Young (frustrated with his role last season) and Garrett Temple (the Bulls’ lone notable signing in free agency) have all contributed to wins. Read more

In last Friday’s loss to the Lakers, Young notched 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in Friday’s loss to the Lakers. Young was given a season-high 30 minutes in the contest and responded by tying his campaign-best mark with 15 points. The veteran rounded out his strong stat line with seven boards and five dimes in arguably his strongest performance of the season. He appears to be getting his feet under him after missing the entire preseason and the first four games of the campaign due to a leg infection.

VIDEO: Young with an and-one vs. the Clippers

VIDEO: Young with a buzzer-beater vs. Kings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thad Young (@thad.young21)

*****

FAVORS CONTINUES TO PLAY THROUGH SORE KNEE

Derrick Favors continues to deal with knee soreness but has yet to miss any time. Over the past three games, he’s averaging 4.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.0 minutes for the Jazz, who have won three in a row to get to 7-4 and third place in the West.

Favors had six points (3-7 FG) and 14 rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday’s 96-86 victory over the Pistons.

*****

OKOGIE RETURNS FROM HAMSTRING INJURY

Josh Okogie returned Sunday from a strained left hamstring injury that cost him six games, playing 20 minutes and scoring six points ina win over San Antonio. He was dealing with some soreness after the fact, but he started and played 27 minutes Wednesday in a loss to Memphis, scoring three points with three rebounds and four assists.

The importance of having Okogie back led Kyle Ratke of ZoneCoverage.com to write: “Let’s not sleep on how important having Josh Okogie back is, either. He is the team’s best wing defender and while the Spurs’ offense was a mess on Sunday night without DeRozan, Okogie also plays a big part of that.”

VIDEO: Okogie with a 2-pointer vs. the Spurs

JO can do it all 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/2dhhe91Vfa — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2021

his handle is @CallMe_NonStop FOR A REASON pic.twitter.com/BZmx8ZarcO — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2021

CALL HIM NONSTOP 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/MndywdDaES — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 11, 2021

*****