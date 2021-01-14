Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young and Bulls’ veteran players paying dividends in Chicago … Derrick Favors continues to push through sore knee to help Jazz win … Josh Okogie’s returns from six-game absence due to a hamstring injury.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
*****
YOUNG AND FELLOW BULLS VETERANS PAYING OFF
From Forbes.com: While the Bulls’ young core has certainly had its moments during this recent run of competence, the veterans on the roster deserve their share of credit for being a stabilizing force. Namely, Otto Porter Jr. (missed most of last season due to injury), Thaddeus Young (frustrated with his role last season) and Garrett Temple (the Bulls’ lone notable signing in free agency) have all contributed to wins. Read more
In last Friday’s loss to the Lakers, Young notched 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in Friday’s loss to the Lakers. Young was given a season-high 30 minutes in the contest and responded by tying his campaign-best mark with 15 points. The veteran rounded out his strong stat line with seven boards and five dimes in arguably his strongest performance of the season. He appears to be getting his feet under him after missing the entire preseason and the first four games of the campaign due to a leg infection.
VIDEO: Young with an and-one vs. the Clippers
VIDEO: Young with a buzzer-beater vs. Kings
View this post on Instagram
*****
FAVORS CONTINUES TO PLAY THROUGH SORE KNEE
Derrick Favors continues to deal with knee soreness but has yet to miss any time. Over the past three games, he’s averaging 4.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.0 minutes for the Jazz, who have won three in a row to get to 7-4 and third place in the West.
Favors had six points (3-7 FG) and 14 rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday’s 96-86 victory over the Pistons.
*****
OKOGIE RETURNS FROM HAMSTRING INJURY
Josh Okogie returned Sunday from a strained left hamstring injury that cost him six games, playing 20 minutes and scoring six points ina win over San Antonio. He was dealing with some soreness after the fact, but he started and played 27 minutes Wednesday in a loss to Memphis, scoring three points with three rebounds and four assists.
The importance of having Okogie back led Kyle Ratke of ZoneCoverage.com to write: “Let’s not sleep on how important having Josh Okogie back is, either. He is the team’s best wing defender and while the Spurs’ offense was a mess on Sunday night without DeRozan, Okogie also plays a big part of that.”
VIDEO: Okogie with a 2-pointer vs. the Spurs
brotherhood 🐺 pic.twitter.com/iHAdD26qiM
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2021
JO can do it all 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/2dhhe91Vfa
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2021
his handle is @CallMe_NonStop FOR A REASON pic.twitter.com/BZmx8ZarcO
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2021
CALL
HIM
NONSTOP 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/MndywdDaES
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 11, 2021
*****
#ProJackets on Social Media
Hard work and dedication!!! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fRK6uLVtHV
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) January 9, 2021
Who did it 1st? 🥸 #AllLeaveItTeam https://t.co/SR9LLHzLlz
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) January 14, 2021
Time to Go! https://t.co/zYclxw9bs1 pic.twitter.com/ROKOC13qli
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) January 13, 2021
EliteBeastUSA! Get Better! Locke in! #LeaveIt https://t.co/vfCnsbyLQw pic.twitter.com/FAHBy0WYJc
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) January 9, 2021
We had lethal weapon 3 in college its All good @GTMBB pic.twitter.com/4ONVaLVIrQ
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) January 14, 2021
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020-21
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Utah Jazz
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
6.3 ppg
6.1 rpg
1.2 apg
60% FG
|Record: 7-4
Standing: 3rd / 2 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 6-4
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
0.0 ppg
0.0 rpg
0.0 apg
0.0% FG
|Not currently signed
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
6.6 ppg
2.4 rpg
1.8 apg
50% FG
|Record: 3-8
Standing: 15th / 6 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 2-8
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Not currently signed
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.7 ppg
4.3 rpg
2.9 apg
60% FG
|Record: 4-7
Standing: 12th /3.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 4-6
YELLOW JACKETS OVERSEAS UPDATE
Updates on selected former Yellow Jackets taken from the website ProBallers.com
James Banks averaged 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, playing 10 games with Hapoel Beer Sheva, during the 2020-21 Israel – Winner League regular-season. He set his season-high with 13 points in 18 minutes against Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa on December 30, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds in 15 minutes against Hapoel SP Tel Aviv on December 06, 2020. He dished a season-high 1 assists in 34 minutes against Hapoel UNET Credit Holon on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 2 times in 10 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt has established himself as perhaps the best player on his Sichuan Blue Whales team and one of the best in the league as the Chinese Basketball Association is into the second phase of its 2020-21 season (the league is in week 26 of a 38-week season). Georges-Hunt scored a game-best 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Sichuan in a loss to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Wednesday, following up his double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in the Blue Whales close 112-110 loss to Zhejiang the day after Christmas. Sichuan is currently in 10th place in the 19-team league with an 11-12 record.
Trae Golden averaged 30.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, playing 12 games with Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons, during the 2020-21 China – CBA regular-season. He set his season-high with 54 points in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 32 minutes against Jilin Northeast Tigers on December 19, 2020. He dished a season-high 19 assists in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 12 times in 12 games. He had 20 points or more 12 times. He had 30 points or more 5 times. He had 40 points or more 2 times. He had 50 points or more 1 time. He recorded 5 double-doubles.
Ben Lammers averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing 3 games with Alba Berlin, during the 2020-21 Germany – easyCredit BB regular-season. He set his season-high with 12 points in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He dished a season-high 2 assists in 11 minutes against EWE Baskets Oldenburg on November 15, 2020. He scored in double figures 1 time in 3 games.
Anthony McHenry averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, playing 21 games with Shinshu Brave Warriors, during the 2020-2021 Japan – B1 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 39 minutes against San-en NeoPhoenix on October 21, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15, 2020. He dished a season-high 10 assists in 36 minutes against Hitachi Sun Rockers on October 17, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 21 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 4 double-doubles.
Daniel Miller averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing 26 games with Sendai 89ers, during the 2020-21 Japan – B2 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 33 minutes against Saga Ballooners on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in 36 minutes against Bambitious Nara on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 9 assists in 27 minutes against Pass lab Yamagata Wyverns on October 03, 2020. He scored in double figures 18 times in 26 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 10 double-doubles.
Zachery Peacock averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, playing 7 games with Bourg-en-Bresse, during the 2020-21 Jeep Elite regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 37 minutes against LDLC ASVEL on October 04, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He dished a season-high 5 assists in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He scored in double figures 4 times in 7 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time.
Adam Smith averaged 16.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, playing 9 games with AO Ionikos Nikaias, during the 2020-21 Greece – Heba A1 regular-season. He set his season-high with 21 points in 31 minutes against PAOK on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 4 rebounds in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 7 assists in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 9 games. He had 20 points or more 2 times.