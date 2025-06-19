Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Charlotte Hornets must decide whether to keep or trade Josh Okogie by the end of June … Marcus Georges-Hunt and Al Riyadi fall short in BSL Asia Championship … Moses Wright and Michael Devoe moving up in Euro basketball … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
OKOGIE’S FUTURE IN CHARLOTTE COULD BE DETERMINED SOON
It’s that time of year when the business aspect of sports comes into play, which leads to decisions that can be hard to make or decide about. One decision the Hornets will have to make this summer will be about the future of Josh Okogie, whose contract isn’t fully guaranteed for the 2025-2026 season.
Okogie was acquired by the Hornets in a deal that sent Nick Richards to Phoenix in January. The Hornets have until June 30th to waive Okogie if they choose to, but if they decide not to waive him, then his contract will become fully guaranteed for the upcoming season.
The Hornets could decide to let him go if they don’t want to pay his over seven million dollar salary for the 2025-26 season, especially if they’re looking to add players from free agency onto their roster. Another option is if the Hornets decide to deal him in a trade to acquire another player or a draft pick.
But should the Hornets consider keeping the 26-year-old forward? Okogie is one of the best defenders the team has had in recent memory, and most of the better defenders the Hornets have had over the past couple of years have been absolute liabilities on the offensive end.
The difference is Okogie is an impactful player on both ends, which could prove to be very important for a young Hornets team, who have struggled to have players that defend at a high level while being able to score the ball.
GEORGES-HUNT AND AL RIYADI FALL IN BCL ASIA CJHAMPIONSHIP
DJ Newbill nailed arguably the biggest shot of his career to help Utsunomiya Brex dethrone Al Riyadi, 94-93 and claim 2025 FIBA Basketball Champions League Asia title.
With the clock ticking down and Utsunomiya trailing by two, Newbill delivered the shot of a lifetime — a perfectly timed, high-arching, step-back three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Marcus Georges-Hunt with 23.6 seconds remaining. It wasn’t just a basket — it was a championship dagger.
Despite falling short, Al Riyadi showed immense heart and quality, delivering a championship-level performance of their own. Marcus Georges-Hunt led the fightback with 24 points and 8 assists, particularly dominating the second half as the Lebanese champions erased multiple deficits to seize a late lead.
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) could not help JL Bourg en Bresse (28-2) in their game last Sunday. Despite his very good performance the league leader JL Bourg en Bresse was defeated 103-93 on the road by the much lower-ranked Paris Basket (#11). Usher was the top scorer with 20 points. He also added made 3 passes and 3 steals in 30 minutes. It’s Usher’s first season with the team. Usher has relatively good stats this year 14.6ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.2apg.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays in Croatia) was not able to help Split (26-7) in their last game. Despite Smith’s very good performance Split lost 65-79 on the opponent’s court to the lower-ranked (#8) Zadar. He was the top scorer with 19 points. Smith also added 5 passes. Smith has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg, 1.8rpg and 3.2apg in 17 games he played so far.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, currently in Dominican Republic) led Reales to a victory over the league leader Metros (7-4) 98-92 in the Dominican Rep. LNB last Saturday. Mitchell was MVP of the game. He scored 21 points, had 8 rebounds and made 2 blocks in 28 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Reales de La Vega (5-5) is placed fourth in the LNB. It was his team’s fifth consecutive victory in a row. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Mitchell has relatively good stats this season 14.4ppg, 7.4rpg and 2.1apg.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Lebanon) was the major contributor in a Al Riyadi’s victory against the closely-ranked Pilots (1-1) 99-82 in the Basketball Champions League Asia on Monday night. Georges-Hunt scored 25 points, had 6 rebounds and dished 4 assists. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut (2-0) is placed first in the Basketball Champions League Asia. The Regular Season already ended in the Basketball Champions League Asia. Georges-Hunt has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 19.6ppg, 3.6rpg, 5.0apg and 1.2spg in five games. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) was not able to secure a victory for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in their game last Saturday. Despite Heath’s very good performance Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen was crushed100-76 on the opponent’s court by the one of league’s weakest teams Oostende (#10). He recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and making 11 passes in 39 minutes. This season Heath averages 9.5ppg, 1.5rpg and 4.7apg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in New Zealand) couldn’t help Hawkes Bay Hawks in their game against Rams in the New Zealand NBL. Alston recorded 5 points and added 6 assists. His team were crushed by 32 points 110-78. Alston has relatively good stats this year 13.0ppg, 2.0rpg and 5.3apg in three games.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in German BBL
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few monts ago
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Soles in Dominican Rep. LNB
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Dallas Power in the Big3
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.