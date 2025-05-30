Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

“That’s the question. I let my agents handle everything,” he said. “I would love to be here for a long time. I hope I can stay.”

“There was a hesitation that I could even play basketball again at first, so I went back to my faith and went back to the people who I hold closest to me. They were really my support circle at that time, so it was just great to have family and friends around me.”

“I’m just thankful that I had family and friends who prayed for me at the time,” Wright told Euroleague.net ’s Geoff Gillingham during Olympiacos’s media availability, one day before its EuroLeague semifinal matchup with with Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul.

But this was not because of an injury. No, Wright was dealing with a respiratory illness that could have threatened his career.

While there is the joy of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague sophomore heading to his second straight Final Four, a five-month spell on the sidelines put a real dampener on the 26-year-old’s campaign.

Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led his Greek team Olympiacos to a victory against the closely-ranked Panathinaikos (22-12) 97-93 in the Euroleague last Sunday. He recorded 19 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 24 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (24-10) is placed first in the Euroleague. This year Wright averages 5.8ppg and 2.6rpg in 18 games he played so far.

Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays in Croatia) could not help Split (26-7) in their last game on Sunday. Despite Smith’s very good performance Split was defeated 86-82 at home by the lower-ranked Dinamo (#6). He was the top scorer with 20 points. Smith also added 6 assists. Smith has relatively good stats this season 10.2ppg, 1.8rpg and 3.3apg.

Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in France) was the major contributor in a JL Bourg en Bresse’s victory against the closely-ranked Cholet Basket (21-9) 94-89 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Wednesday night’s game. Usher scored 17 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 26 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. JL Bourg en Bresse (28-2) is placed first in the Betclic ELITE ProA. It was his team’s 18th consecutive victory in a row. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. Usher has relatively good stats this season 14.5ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.2apg in 31 games.

Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) was not able to help SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (17-15) in their last game on Tuesday. Despite Devoe’s very good performance SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels was defeated 80-65 on the road by the second-ranked Bayern Muenchen. He was the top scorer with 17 points. Devoe also added 6 rebounds and dished 4 assists. It’s Devoe’s first season with the team. He has individually a very good year with high stats. Devoe averages 15.9ppg, 3.8rpg and 3.8apg.

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays in Dominican Republic) led Reales to a victory over the league outsider Soles (1-5) 79-70 in the Dominican Rep. LNB on Tuesday night. Mitchell was MVP of the game. He had a double-double by scoring 19 points and getting 13 rebounds in 24 minutes. It was his first game for Reales this season. His team is placed second from the bottom (#7) in the LNB. It was Reales’ first victory after five consecutive loses.

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, currently in Lebanon) contributed to a 3-point Al Riyadi’s victory against the seventh-ranked Antranik 92-89 in a derby game in the Lebanese LBL in Friday night’s game. He scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Georges-Hunt has relatively good stats this season 11.5ppg, 3.3rpg and 2.1apg. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.

Joshua Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) contributed to a Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen’s victory against the closely-ranked Limburg United 91-85 in the Belgian Pro Basketball League last Thursday. He scored 15 points and added 3 passes in 29 minutes. This year Heath averages 9.8ppg, 1.5rpg and 4.7apg in six games.

James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays in Dominican Republic) faced previously mentioned Charles Mitchell in the Dominican Rep. LNB last game. Banks III was not able to secure a victory for one of league’s weakest teams Soles (1-5) in their last game on Tuesday. Despite his good performance the bottom-ranked Soles was defeated 79-70 on their home court in Santo Domingo by the one of league’s weakest teams Reales (#7). Banks III was the second best scorer with 10 points. He also added 7 rebounds and made 2 blocks. This season Banks III averages 6.3ppg, 4.0rpg and 1.3bpg.

Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in France) managed to help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in a victory against the eighth-ranked Sluc Nancy 88-81 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Tuesday night’s game. Moore recorded only 3 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 18 minutes. This year Moore averages 5.9ppg and 4.0rpg in 32 games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) helped MoraBanc Andorra edge the closely-ranked BAXI Manresa 83-81 in the Spanish Liga Endesa last Saturday. Lammers scored only 2 points. This season Lammers averages 7.6ppg, 4.4rpg and 1.2bpg.

Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:

