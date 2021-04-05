Georgia Tech One Shot Off the Lead at Calusa Cup

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat

Naples, Fla. – Freshman Christo Lamprecht fired a 3-under-par 69 Monday, leading three Georgia Tech players posting subpar rounds and lifting the Yellow Jackets into second place, within one stroke of the lead after 36 holes of the Calusa Cup.

Against a field in which five of the nine teams are ranked in the top 15, and seven in the top 50, Georgia Tech posted a 4-under-par round of 284 and overtook powerhouses Florida and Florida State, the top two teams after opening day, and are a shot behind No. 2 Oklahoma entering Tuesday’s final round at Calusa Pines Golf Club. The Jackets are in the final groups of the day paired with the Sooners and Texas, teeing off at 9:19 a.m.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht (George, South Africa) who has a pair of top-10 finishes already this spring, finds himself on contention on a strong leaderboard after a four-birdie, two-bogey round, and is tied for fourth place at 1-under-par 143 with his teammate, junior Ben Smith (Novi, Mich.), who had four birdies and three bogeys on the way to a 1-under-par 71.

Junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) bounced back from a first-round 77 to post a 2-under-par 70 Monday, another steady round with four birdies and two bogeys, and moved into a tie for 16th place individually. Senior Will Dickson (Providence, R.I.) provided the fourth counting score for the Jackets with a 2-over-par 74, and is tied for 20th place individually at 148 (+4).

The Yellow Jackets recorded 18 birdies Monday, seven more than they had in the first round, and had no double-bogeys or higher from counting players. Tech tops the leaderboard in scoring on par-5 holes (-11).