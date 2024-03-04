Georgia Tech in 7th Place at Lamkin Invitational

Chula Vista, Calif. – Hiroshi Tai carded rounds of 68 and 71 Monday and is tied for ninth place individually, and 13th-ranked Georgia Tech is in seventh place as a team at 6-under-par 570 after after 36 holes of the RE Lamkin Invitational.

The Yellow Jackets posted a 5-under-par total of 283 in the morning round of Monday’s 36-hole day, and followed with a 1-under-par 287 in the afternoon. Tech sits 12 strokes off the pace set by Colorado and Fresno State, who are tied for first place at 18-under-par 558.

The final round of the tournament is set for Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. EST from the first and 10th tees. Three of the 16 teams are ranked in the current Scoreboard NCAA Golf Rankings – Washington (4), Georgia Tech (13) and New Mexico (19) – with five others listed in the top 50.

TECH LINEUP – Tai and Christo Lamprecht were the only Yellow Jackets to break par in both rounds on Monday. Tai’s morning round included an eagle and four birdies, and the sophomore from Singapore birdied three holes and recorded another eagle in the afternoon. Tai is tied for ninth place at 5-under-par 139, four strokes off the pace.

Lamprecht shot 71 in the morning and 70 in the afternoon for a 36-hole total of 141 (-3), tied for 19th place. The senior from George, South Africa posted 10 birdies and an eagle over 36 holes.

Freshmen Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) mirrored each other with rounds of 72-73 Monday and are tied for 43rd place individually, while senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) shot 72-74, not factoring into the Jackets’ team score in the afternoon.

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, struggled with rounds of 78-73 and is tied for 79th place.