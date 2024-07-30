Georgia Tech Golf Receives Team Academic Award from GCAA

Norman, Okla. – With a 3.57 combined grade-point average in 2023-24 and a roster highlighted by the Atlantic Coast Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and three Academic All-Americans, Georgia Tech’s golf team was honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America Tuesday with a GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award.

A total of 240 team across NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I and II and HBCU were honored, qualifying with team GPA’s of 3.5 or higher, including 59 from NCAA Division I.

Ten of Tech’s 11 golfers posted GPA’s of 3.0 or better for the 2023-24 academic year to contribute to this honor. Tech and Vanderbilt are the only two of the eight NCAA Match Play participants to be honored.

“I’m thrilled, and I salute all the members of our team for receiving this honor,” said head coach Bruce Heppler, who has coached the Jackets for 29 years. “The last year and a half, our academic performance has been the best we’ve had. Our guys all work as hard in the classroom as they do with their golf, and it’s important to them.”