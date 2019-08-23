Georgia Tech Golf Ranked No. 3 in Preseason Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – With all five starters back from a team which won six events in 2018-19, including the program’s 18th Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, Georgia Tech has been ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll of coaches announced Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Head coach Bruce Heppler’s 25th Yellow Jacket team is No. 3 behind 2019 NCAA runner-up Texas and Arizona State. The Longhorns received nine of the 23 first-place votes, while the Sun Devils received two and Tech got three. NCAA semifinalists Oklahoma State (three first-place votes) and Vanderbilt (one first-place vote) round out the top five. NCAA quarterfinalists Wake Forest and Oklahoma, Auburn, the defending NCAA Champion Stanford, and Pepperdine all begin the season in the top 10. Last year, Tech won the Carpet Capital Collegiate, the Maui Jim Invitational and the Jack Nicklaus Invitational in the fall, then followed by winning the Puerto Rico Classic, the Clemson Invitational and the ACC Championship in the spring. The Jackets finished fourth in the NCAA Pullman Regional and 18th at the NCAA Championship.

Tech’s lineup includes the reigning United States Amateur champion, senior Andy Ogletree from Little Rock, Miss., who was the Jackets’ highest-ranked player at the end of last spring, along with fellow seniors Luke Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Tyler Strafaci (Davie, Fla.), junior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) and sophomore Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah). Ogletree earned second-team All-America honors from the GCAA, while Schniederjans made the third team. Strafaci and Norton joined them on the All-ACC team. The foursome racked up 16 individual top-10 finishes and ranked among the top 100 individually in the Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin ratings. Ogletree, Norton and Schniederjans all qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C., with Ogletree and Norton advancing to match play. Ogletree wound up capturing the title, the third Tech golfer in program history to bring home the Havemeyer Trophy, and earned a spot on the U.S. team for the Walker Cup matches, which will be played Sept. 7-8 in Hoylake, England. Tech’s fall season opens Sept. 6-8 at the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Ga.

Andy Ogletree logged five top-10 finishes last year, including a runner-up showing at the ACC Championship.