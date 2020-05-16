Georgia Tech Golf Legend: Charlie Yates

Charlie Yates, a link to Atlanta’s vast golf history who later shepherded the city’s arts community into the future, was once heralded by Life magazine as owning “the best grin in golf.”

He didn’t mind using it either, whether to woo the English crowds while he was winning the 1938 British Amateur championship or while heading the effort to raise the $20 million that built the High Museum. A participant in the city’s history for much of the 20th century, it is not inappropriate he be remembered first for that smile and a benevolent demeanor that underscored his life.

Yates died October 17, 2005, at the age of 92, at his home in Buckhead.

Mentored by Bobby Jones – he in fact played with Jones in his final round in 1948 at East Lake Golf Club – Yates was national college champion while at Georgia Tech (1934), a two-time Walker Cup competitor (1936 and 1938) and was captain of the U.S. Walker team in 1953.

He seized the international limelight at the 1938 British Amateur at Royal Troon. Beating two U.S. and British Amateur champions along his eight-match campaign, he struck a tone with the British galleries who were not then so easily charmed by foreigners taking away their titles. Afterward, the legendary British golf author Bernard Darwin wrote, “There has been no invading Champion more popular than Charlie Yates, whose cheerfulness and humor, of his own particular brand, made everybody like him.”

Yates played 11 times in the Masters, including the inaugural tournament in 1934.

“There wasn’t any strict rule about who was eligible to play in the Masters then,” he once told The Augusta Chronicle. “Bob invited some of his friends, such as myself.”

He tied for 21st that year and twice was low amateur, but his most memorable Masters came in 1935. Yates was playing in the group ahead when Gene Sarazen made double eagle on the par-5 15th to force a playoff he won the next day. That shot put the Masters on the map.

Walking Through History: Charlie Yates

