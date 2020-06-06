Georgia Tech Golf Legend: Bunky Henry

By Laury Livsey, PGA TOUR staff

George Walter Henry, Jr., began his athletic career as a football player, first in his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia, and then at Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, where he earned three Yellow Jackets letters, starting in 1964. On the football field, everybody knew Henry as “Bunky,” a childhood nickname bestowed on him by his grandmother.

He was also “Bunky” on the golf course, and it turned out that’s where he would make a name for himself first as a college golfer and noted amateur and then as a professional, capturing one PGA TOUR title along the way.

The two-sport athlete died August 17, 2018 from complications during heart surgery. He was 74.

Born February 8, 1944 in Valdosta, Henry made 73 of 75 extra-point attempts during his Georgia Tech career, including 50 consecutively, which, at the time, was an NCAA record. He led the Yellow Jackets in scoring in 1965, with 27 PATs and five field goals.

Once comparing his play on the field vs. what he faced on the fairway, Henry said, “On a golf course, the pressure lasts four hours. It’s only 10 seconds for someone kicking a football.”

Henry apparently enjoyed pressure, having qualified for the 1965 Western Open as an amateur and receiving an invite to the 1966 Masters Tournament. Henry won the 1965 Canadian Amateur, the 1966 and 1967 Peach Blossoms in Macon, Georgia, as well as the Southern Amateur (1962) and Georgia Amateur (1964). (He qualified for two NCAA championships and was the runner-up to Hale Irwin in 1967.)

After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1967, with first-team All-American golf honors and a degree in industrial management in hand, Henry put all his emphasis on golf, adding appearances in the 1966 and 1967 U.S. Opens to his amateur resume. He made his TOUR debut as a professional in Lafayette, Louisiana, at the 1967 Cajun Classic, tying for 47th. That was one of the 118 made cuts he enjoyed during his career. Eighteen months after that entrance to the professional ranks, Henry was a TOUR winner, capturing his lone title in Miami, the 1969 National Airlines Open.

That week at the Country Club of Miami, Henry shot rounds of 69-73-66-70 — his 73 coming on the same day former U.S. President and noted golfer Dwight D. Eisenhower died in Washington, D.C. — to defeat Bruce Crampton, Dan Sikes, Bob Murphy and Dave Stockton by a shot.