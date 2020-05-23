Georgia Tech Golf Legend: Bobby Jones

On Sept. 27, 1930, Robert Tyre Jones, Jr., of Atlanta walked off the 11th green at the Merion Cricket Club and into history. No one before him had won golf’s four major championships in a single year. No one has done it since.

No one might ever do it again.

“It may be 60 years, if then, before we see another Grand Slam,” said Joe Dey, former commissioner of the PGA Tour and former executive director of the United States Golf Association.

“You never say never,” said Ben Hogan, who was 18 when Jones won the Slam and remains the only golfer to win three professional majors in one year. “But considering the times — there are so many more good players — it’s improbable that any player will win all four.”

Of all the single-season sustained records of excellence in major sports, Jones’ mark has stood the longest. Longer than Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs, a record that last 34 years after he set it in 1927; longer than Joe DiMaggio’s 1941 hitting streak of 56 games, which is still alive after 49 years; longer than Wilt Chamberlain’s 50.4 points-per-game average, set in 1961-62; longer than Bryon Nelson’s PGA Tour streak of 11 straight victories and 18 overall in 1945.

The four tournaments Jones won —the national Open and amateur championships of the United States and Britain—originally were known as the “Impregnable Quadrilateral.” That term eventually evolved into the Grand Slam, a term that stuck even when the PGA Championship and the Masters replaced the two amateur tournaments in the mythical foursome.

To understand the magnitude of Jones’ deed, consider that in the ensuing 60 years only four players—Hogan, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus—in their careers have won each of the four events that make up the modern Slam.

In golf’s record books, Hogan comes across as the most serious challenger to Jones record when in 1953 the Texan won the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. But because there was some overlap in dates of the British Open and the PGA Championship, the possibility of Hogan completing the Slam never existed.

Perhaps the most incredible thing about Jones’ Slam is that he planned it. He didn’t have a name for it, nor was he glory-seeking. His reasons were purely personal. Being an amateur golfer, his finances and family obligations would not allow him to play in all four tournaments after 1930. As it turned out, he didn’t have to. He announced his retirement from competitive golf a few weeks after winning the U.S. Amateur. He was 28.

Dey, then a 23-year-old sportswriter for The Philadelphia Evening Bulletin, was there at Merion in Ardmore, Pa., when Jones completed the Grand Slam. Now 83, Dey said Jones’ performance was “simply unbelievable.

“I saw every shot, and I haven’t seen anyone since as dominant as Jones was in that Amateur,” Dey said. “None of his matches went past the 14th hole. He cruised along. Considering the pressure and the crowds—you have to remember in those days the fairways weren’t roped—it was a remarkable performance by a remarkable player.”

