Georgia Tech Golf Legend: Albert "Duck" Swann

Albert J. “Duck” Swann’s golf career spanned from his college days at Georgia Tech to an international senior championship in his later years, and he was a dedicated servant of the game of golf and of charitable causes in his community. The Georgia Golf Hall of Fame is proud to include him posthumously in the Class of 2013 with his family and many of his friends and colleagues to honor his induction.

Duck Swann was a major influence on the lives of many in the Macon community and at Idle Hour Club. Peter Persons, Georgia Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2011, recalls how Swann would be one of his first calls when he returned home from a PGA TOUR event and repaired clubs for him at his home workshop.

“He’d console me and inspire me,” said Persons. “He was one of my best friends, though he was of my father’s generation.”

Swann became acquainted with Roger Kaiser, the legendary Georgia Tech basketball All-American player and national championship coach at West Georgia and Life College, not through golf or a “Tech connection,” but at a chance meeting at a sports camp. “Duck brought a busload of youngsters up from Macon to my sports camp in north Georgia,” said Kaiser. “I didn’t know who he was then, but over time our families became very close friends.”