Jackets Lead by 5 at Amer Ari Invitational

Waikoloa, Hawai’i – Tyler Strafaci held on to his lead in the medal race after posting a 67 Friday, and Andy Ogletree joined in with a 66 as third-ranked Georgia Tech shot 19-under-par and opened a five-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Amer Ari Invitational at the Waikoloa Resort.

Tech heads into Saturday’s final round, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, looking for its fourth victory of the year and 10th in the last two.

TECH LINEUP – The Yellow Jackets could hardly have played better, with only one bogey and one double bogey the only blemishes on the cards of Tech’s four counting players over the 7,074-yard Kings Course at Waikoloa Resort. Tech’s score of 269 was its best since last spring’s Clemson Invitational.

Ogletree, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, went bogey-free for the second straight day, pacing the Jackets on Friday with a 66 that included an eagle on the 327-yard, par-4 fifth hole. Coupled with his opening-round 68, the senior from Little Rock, Miss., is tied for third place individually at 10-under-par 134, three shots off the lead set by Strafaci.

Strafaci also avoided trouble Friday with an error-free 67 that included three birdies and an eagle on the 513-yard, par-5 fourth hole. At 13-under-par 131 for 36 holes, he has a two-shot lead over Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta.

Junior Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) cruised along bogey-free as well until carding a double-bogey at the par-4 17th, but rallied to birdie his final two holes and post a 68. He is tied for ninth place at 7-under-par 37. Sophomore Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) fired a 68, with five birdies and one bogey, to provide the Jackets’ fourth counting score.

Senior Luke Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) struggled to a 77 in the second round Friday and did not count for Tech. Redshirt freshman Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), playing as an individual, continued his solid play with a 1-under 71 Friday.