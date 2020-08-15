Georgia Tech Golf Heritage: Perry Adair

Perry Adair (1899-1953) was an integral part of the “Golden Age of Golf.” He grew up in Georgia and loved the game, playing at the Atlanta Athletic Club’s East Lake Golf Course, mentored by selfless East Lake club pro Stewart Maiden, who brought with him from Carnoustie, Scotland the knowledge of what it was like to play for national championships. Perry’s father George Adair was instrumental in Perry’s early career development and took the boy off to compete in tournaments where he had to face new conditions and adult competition. He thrived on it.

Perry, two years older than fellow East Lake prodigy Bobby Jones, became a highly regarded amateur player. At 16, Perry lost to his good friend, 14-year-old Bobby, in the East Lake Invitational and in the Georgia Amateur 36-hole final. At 17, Adair was the 1914 East Lake Country Club Champion, then the 1921 and 1923 Southern Amateur Champion and 1922 Georgia Amateur Champion.

He was already a celebrity in the golf world when he enrolled at Georgia Tech in 1917 and played No. 1 for the Yellow Jackets before enlisting in Army Artillery School. After his military stint, he joined his family’s real estate development firm and also involved himself in efforts to build municipal golf courses in the Atlanta area.