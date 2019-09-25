Georgia Tech Finalizes No. 4 Recruiting Class in Nation

“I’m extremely excited to finally announce this talented class of student-athletes,” head coach Danny Hall said. “After having several Jackets drafted this summer, we’ve been able to reload the roster with a host of elite players, not only from our own backyard, but also from Alabama, California, New Jersey and Florida. This young group, along with our returners, puts us in a great position for the 2020 season.”

THE FLATS – Highlighted by 13 players from Georgia and nine players ranked in the top 10 of his state, Georgia Tech baseball announced today the finalization of its 2019 signing class, ranked as the No. 4 recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game.

Returning five of eight starting position players from Georgia Tech’s No. 3 National Seed team, the Jackets signed 10 position players and nine pitchers. Five incoming position players rank in the top-3 in their respective state and three rank in the top 10 nationally, while three pitchers rank in the top 10 for their home state.

The recruiting class also includes two student-athletes who heard their name in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft this summer, but chose to remain committed to joining Georgia Tech – Zach Maxwell (New York Yankees) and Tres Gonzalez (Los Angeles Dodgers).

Georgia Tech will play two exhibitions this fall to ready itself for the 2020 season. The Jackets will travel to South Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 20 to face the Gamecocks at 1:30 p.m., before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 26 to host Samford at 2 p.m. Tech will also host its annual White vs. Gold World Series this fall, with a to-be-announced schedule.

2019 Georgia Tech Baseball Signing Class

Name Height Weight B/T Position Hometown/High School Jackson Arnold 6-0 175 R/R RHP Auburn, Ala./Auburn Evan Boyle 6-4 180 R/L LHP McDonough, Ga./Ola Drew Compton 6-2 195 S/R 3B Berkeley Heights, N.J./Governor Livingston Will Coquillard 6-8 225 L/R RHP Pacific Palisades, Calif./Palisades Charter Jackson Finley 6-3 206 R/R RHP Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill John Giesler 6-3 195 R/R SS/UT Marietta, Ga./Walton Tres Gonzalez 6-0 165 L/L OF Sandy Springs, Ga./Mount Vernon Presbyterian Jake Holland 6-3 210 R/R C Clermont, Fla./Montverde Academy Jadyn Jackson 6-0 180 R/R INF/SS Sugar Hill, Ga./Lanier Andrew Jenkins 6-0 205 R/R 3B Atlanta, Ga./Pace Academy Ben King 6-3 215 R/R RHP Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun Zach Maxwell 6-6 245 R/R RHP Acworth, Ga./North Paulding Stephen Reid 6-1 210 R/R OF Berkeley Heights, N.J./Governor Livingston Josiah Siegel 6-1 195 L/L LHP Woodstock, Ga./Woodstock Dalton Smith 6-1 190 R/L LHP Valdosta, Ga./Lowndes Michael Sorrow III 5-11 175 R/R INF/OF Fayetteville, Ga./Woodward Academy Harrison Thiel 6-0 170 R/R SS/2B Parrish, Fla./Palmetto Andrew Walker 5-10 170 R/R OF Douglasville, Ga./Chapel Hill Brody Westbrooks 6-3 200 R/R RHP Cumming, Ga./North Forsyth

JACKSON ARNOLD

RHP, 6-0, 175, Auburn, Ala./Auburn

Perfect Game’s sixth-ranked player and the No. 1 RHP in the state of Alabama … A three-year letterwinner at Auburn HS … the 6-foot righty helped lead the team to a 7A State Championship in 2018 … Made 12 appearances in 2018, finishing with three saves … In 11.1 total innings of work, allowed just six hits and one run, working to a 4-to-1 K/BB ratio … Standing firm at a 0.62 ERA, struck out 16 batters while holding hitters to just a .146 batting average … Batted .411 last in 2018, finishing the year with 30 hits, 20 RBI and 10 doubles in 73 at-bats … Also worked as a middle infielder, where he finished with a .929 fielding percentage in 32 games … Produced 26.1 innings of work in 2018 while competing in travel ball … Held a 3.20 ERA after allowing just 13 hits and 12 runs while striking out 38 … Struck out 10 batters in 4.0 innings of work on Oct. 13 … Also batted an impressive .520 with 13 hits in 25 at-bats, four of which for extra bases … Tossed a three-hit CG his senior year … Has two older brothers … Father, Robby, played baseball at Wallace CC in Dothan, Ala. … Intends on majoring in business administration.

EVAN BOYLE

LHP, 6-4, 180, McDonough, Ga./Ola HS

Rated the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in Georgia and a top-40 overall recruit by Perfect Game … Finished 8-4 with a 1.26 ERA his junior season at Ola High School … In 49.2 innings of work, helped guide the Mustangs to a 27-11 record, including 13-3 in the region … Made the all-tournament team at the 2018 WWBA World Championship with the North East Baseball National team, after getting an impressive decision win where he struck out five in 3.2 innings of shutout play … Helped lead the team to the 2019 Region Championship 5A Region 4 … Finished runner-up for the state championship … Named 2019 first-team all-region and first-team all-state … In 2018, earned first-team all-region honors … Set the school record for most wins by a starting pitcher in a single season in 2019 … Helped lead the team to shattering the record for most wins in a single-season two-straight years (2018 – 27; 2019 – 29) … Selected to represent Team Georgia in Sunbelt Classic in 2018 … Has one younger sister … Uncle, Matthew Boyle, played baseball at Bowling Green … A consistent honor roll selection … Intends on majoring in business administration.

DREW COMPTON

3B, 6-2, 195, Berkeley Heights, N.J./Governor Livingston HS

Ranked the No. 5 overall recruit and top third-basemen in the state of New Jersey by Perfect Game … Helped lead Governor Livingston High School to a 29-4 (9-2) record and a No. 8 ranking in the state … A strong switch-hitting threat, had 21 hits, seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBI in 76 at-bats in 2018 tournaments … Had a fine outing in the 2018 WWBA World Championships where he hit .238 with five hits, one home run and two RBI in 21 at-bats … Had the best tournament of the year at the WWBA ’19 Grads event, garnering all-tournament honors for hitting .455 with 10 hits and eight RBI, while also getting three stolen bases … Helped lead the team to the county championship in 2018 … Named first-team all-state and the New Jersey Player of the Year as a senior after leading the state with 14 home runs … Has two older siblings … Intends on majoring in business administration.

WILL COQUILLARD

RHP, 6-8, 225, Pacific Palisades, Calif./Palisades Charter HS

Rated as a top right-handed pitcher out of California, brings a long 6-8 frame to the mound for the Jackets … Operates in the mid-to-high 80s with a big breaking ball, while also being able to play two-way at first base with a good swing … Named a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-America honorable mention for the California region, as well as a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassman honorable mention … A three-year letterwinner at Palisades Charter … Named all-city in 2018 after playing first base and middle infield, while also pitching … A member of the school’s honor roll all four years … Has an older brother … Brother, Henry, played baseball at Tufts University in 2018 … Intends on majoring in business administration.

JACKSON FINLEY

RHP, 6-3, 206, Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill HS

Perfect Game’s 16th-ranked right-handed pitcher and a No. 31 recruit overall in the state of Georgia … A four-year letterwinner at Richmond Hill and a two-year captain … Helped pitch Richmond Hill High School to a 19-11 and 6-6 league record in 2018 … Dealt an impressive 71 strikeouts in 48 innings for six wins and a 0.29 ERA … Also punched out 27 in travel ball in 2018, only allowing 10 hits in 18 innings of work … Allowed just two runs this year for a 0.80 ERA and a 1-0 record … Pitched four-straight shutout innings to close the season … Also had a fine year at the plate where he hit .265 for 13 hits, including six extra-base hits and two homers for 10 RBI … Named team MVP for the team in 2019 as well as all-Region for pitching … Currently holds the all-time wins record (20) at Richmond Hill as well as the all-time home run record (20) … For his career, he pitched 94.2 innings and struck out 124 at a 3.6:1 clip … As a junior, he finished 6-2 with a 0.29 ERA and one save, fanning 71 batters (12 walks) and surrendering 25 hits in 48 innings … As a sophomore, he went 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA, striking out 39 batters in 33 innings … Has two younger siblings … Intends on majoring in business administration.

JOHN GIESLER

SS/UT, 6-3, 195, Marietta, Ga./Walton Hs

A top shortstop/utility player from the state of Georgia … Named to the 2019 Perfect Game 18U Summer Blowout All-Tournament team after posting a .636 average (seven hits) for seven RBI … Also earned All-Tournament honors in the 2019 PG 18U Battle of the South … A three-year letterwinner at Walton … Helped lead the team to Region 4,7A Championships in 2017 and 2019 … Named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution All-State Team in 2019 for third base … Selected to play in the 2019 Georgia Dugout Club All-State Game … Voted by the team as the MVP in 2019 … Was awarded the Ray Kroc Youth Achievement Award, given to the student who best exemplifies qualities of leadership, citizenship, scholarship and sportsmanship … Has two siblings … Father, John, swam at Toledo (1979) … Cousin, Jon, played professional football with the Miami Dolphins (1979-88) after playing at Michigan (1975-78) … Intends on majoring in business administration.

TRES GONZALEZ

OF, 6-0, 165, Sandy Springs, Ga./Mount Vernon Presbyterian

The Perfect Game No. 3-ranked outfielder in Georgia and top-50 outfielder in the nation … Selected in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers … A 2019 PG First-Team Preseason All-Region for the southeast after earning honorable mention preseason underclassmen All-America honors in 2017 and 2018 … A 21-time All-Tournament selection in travel ball, including the 2019 WWBA 2019 18U National Championships … A four-year letterwinner at Mount Vernon Presbyterian … Named captain for his final two seasons … A three-time first-team all-region selection, three-time first-team all-state and three-time region player of the year … Also lettered for three years in tennis, being named a captain his senior season … Named to academic honor roll his freshman year before making dean’s list the final three years … Has an older sister … Sister, Gabriela, plays tennis at Georgia Tech … Father, Eddie, played tennis at NC State, where he was the captain and MVP.

JAKE HOLLAND

C, 6-3, 210, Clermont, Fla./Montverde Academy

Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 2 catcher in Florida and 10th-ranked catcher in the country … Brings a big, athletic build behind the dish with “big power potential” at the plate … Named 2019 PG Preseason All-American for the Florida region after earning honorable mentions in 2016, 2017 and 2018 … Ranked as the 112th best high school player overall in the country by Perfect Game … Invited to compete in the 2018 National PG Showcase … A 12-time All-Tournament selection in travel ball and seven-time PG Showcase Top Prospect Team selection … In the 2018 WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Fla., batted .381 over 21 at-bats for eight hits, one homer and eight RBI … En route to All-Tournament honors at the 2017 BCS National Championship, batted .350 (20 at-bats) for seven hits, one homer and six RBI … Helped Montverde to a No. 2 ranking in the country his junior year … Has one sister … Father, Marcus was a pitcher at Troy University (1988-91), earning academic all-conference, all-region and all-America honors … Intends on majoring in business administration.

JADYN JACKSON

INF/SS, 6-0, 180, Sugar Hill, Ga./Lanier HS

Talented middle infielder who’s ranked as the No. 10 shortstop in Georgia and a top-100 shortstop in the country … A second-team 2019 PG All-American in the Southeast region after being named a 2018 PG High Honorable Mention All-American in 2018 … Invited to 2018 Perfect Game National Showcase … A 14-time All-Tournament team selection in travel ball and three-time PG Showcase Top Prospect Team selection … A four-year letterwinner at Lanier, being a captain the last two seasons … Named to Gwinnett Daily Post High School All-Star Team, as well as being offensive and defensive player of the year … Holds the Lanier High School record for most career triples … A two-time first-team all-region selection as well as a second-team all-state member … Hit a walkoff home run on senior night to close out his high school career … Graduated with Honors … Has one older sibling … Cousin, Medric Roberson II runs track as a hurdler at University of Texas.

ANDREW JENKINS

3B, 6-0, 205, Atlanta, Ga./Pace Academy

Ranked as the top third-baseman in Georgia by Perfect Game and the No. 8-ranked third baseman in the country … Brings a “big and strong athletic build” to the corner infield, being able to run a sub-7-second 60-yard dash … Named a first-team 2019 PG Preseason All-American in the southeast region … Also earned honorable mention and third-team PG Underclassmen honors in 2017 and 2018 … A 22-time All-Tournament Team selection in travel ball and a three-time PG Showcase Top Prospect Team selection … Named the tournament MVP in the 2016 PG Super25 15U Georgia Regional … a two-time WWBA Champion.

BEN KING

RHP, 6-3, 215, Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun HS

A 6-3 right-handed pitcher from Calhoun, Ga. with a “large build and frame” that works his fastball in the low-90s … Named a southeast regional 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American after earning the honorable mention award in 2016, 2017 and 2018 … A nine-time All-Tournament selection and 2018 WWBA Champion … A four-year letterwinner at Calhoun … Named a captain his final two seasons … Earned selection to the 2019 Georgia Dugout Club All-State team, as well as the Chattanooga Times Free Press’ “Best of the Preps” baseball team in 2018 and 2019 … An all-region selection in 2016, 2018 and 2019 as well as the all-county MVP in 2018 and 2019 … Recorded 92 strikeouts his senior year – good for ninth all-time in a single season at Calhoun … Also lettered four years as a center on Calhoun’s football team, being named a captain his final season … helped lead the football team to regional championships from 2015-18 and to a state championship in 2017 (played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) … Named a GACA and Atlanta Journal Constitution All-State selection in 2018 … Also named to the Chattanooga Times Free Press’ “Best of the Preps” football team in 2017 and 2018 … An all-region selection in 2017 and 2018 … Finished in the top 5 of his graduating class, as well as graduating as an AP Scholar with distinction … Earned the football team’s academic award … Has one younger sibling … Father, Steve, graduated from Georgia Tech in 1996 … Intends on majoring in biology with a pre-health option with aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

ZACH MAXWELL

RHP, 6-6, 245, Acworth, Ga./North Paulding HS

Rated as the fifth-ranked pitcher in the state of Georgia and the No. 28 RHP in the country … Selected in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees … Has been clocked at a 98 mph fastball in showcase ball … Named a First-Team 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American for the southeast region after earning third-team and honorable mention honors in 2018 and 2017, respectively … Rated as the 84th best overall player in country … An 11-time All-Tournament selection and a 2018 Showcase Top Prospect Team selection … A two-time WWBA Champion (2017, 2018) … A three-year letterwinner at North Paulding … Was named captain his senior season … Named the Paulding County Baseball Player of the Year in in 2019 … Tossed a 13-strikeout no-hitter in 2019 … Voted by teammates as the team’s Pitching MVP in 2019 … Has a younger brother … Father, Tony, played basketball at Idaho State (1992-96) … Intends on majoring in business administration.

STEPHEN REID

OF, 6-1, 210, Berkeley Heights, N.J./Governor Livingston

Ranked as Perfect Game’s top outfielder in the state of New Jersey and 30th-ranked outfielder in the country … Was clocked at a 6.63 60-yard dash … Rated as having “big juice in his bat” and “outstanding raw bat speed” … Named a 2019 PG All-American for the northeast region … Also earned first-team 2018 PG Underclassmen All-America honors … Invited to the 2018 PG National Showcase … A five-time All-Tournament Team selection and member of the 2018 Showcase Top Prospect Team … A two-year letterwinner at Governor Livingston … Named a captain for his senior season … Won Sectional Group 2 for New Jersey in 2017 … Named the Union County MVP in 2019 … Has five siblings … Member of high school’s athletic honor society.

JOSIAH SIEGEL

LHP, 6-1, 195, Woodstock, Ga./Woodstock HS

Ranked as Perfect Game’s No. 9 left-handed pitcher in Georgia … Works his fastball in the mid-to-high-80s, while pitching a tight slider and a highly confident changeup… Named a high honorable mention on the 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-America team after earning honorable mention status in 2018 … A 36-time All-Tournament Team in travel ball, while also named to the 2017 Showcase Top Prospect Team … A three-time WWBA Champion (2018, 2019 twice) … A three-year letterwinner at Woodstock … Named captain for all three seasons … Helped lead the team to a regional championship in 2018 … Team was state runner-up in 2017 … In 2019, named first-team all-county, first-team all-state … Also earned county and region pitcher of the year honors … In 2018, named second-team all-state and first-team all-county … In 2019, pitched 66 innings to a 1.09 ERA, striking out 102 and allowing just 60 hits and 17 walks … Pitched to a 21-1 record over his final two seasons … Intends on majoring in business administration.

DALTON SMITH

LHP, 6-1, 190, Valdosta, Ga./Lowndes HS

Ranked as the No. 9 left-handed pitcher in Georgia … Named a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American Honorable Mention for the southeast region … Also earned high honorable preseason underclassmen All-America honors in 2017 and 2018 … A three-time All-Tournament Team selection and BCS Champion in 2017 … A four-year letterwinner at Lowndes, named captain his final season … Helped lead team to conference championships in 2018 and 2019 … Named first-team all-region in 2018 and 2019 … Selected to represent Team Georgia in Sunbelt Classic in 2018 … Has two older siblings … Cousin, Rebekah, is a cheerleader at Tech … cousin Rachel graduated from Georgia Tech in 2018 … A four-year honor roll member … Intends on majoring in business administration.

MICHAEL SORROW III

INF/OF, 5-11, 175, Fayetteville, Ga./Woodward Academy

A top-50 utility player in the state of Georgia, can play a variety of positions, specifically in the infield … Named an honorable mention on the 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-America team for the southeast region … A three-time All-Tournament Team selection en route to two WWBA Championships (2017 and 2018) … A four-year letterwinner at Woodward Academy … Named captain his final two seasons … Helped lead the team to back-to-back-to-back regional championships (2017-19) … Also led the team to the Elite 8 in 2016, 2018 and 2019 … Named all-region in 2018 for his play at third base … Awarded the Colonel Burnett Award in 2019, given to the student demonstrating the highest moral excellence in mind and spirit at graduation … Both father and grandfather played baseball at Georgia Tech and professionally and are both members of the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame … Grandfather, Mike Sorrow, Sr., attended Tech from 1969-72 before playing with the New York Yankees (1972) … Father, Mike Sorrow, Jr., played at Tech from 1992-96, being a member of the 1994 World Series team before playing with the San Francisco Giants (1996-97) … Intends on majoring in civil engineering.

HARRISON THIEL

SS/2B, 6-0, 170, Parrish, Fla./Palmetto HS

Rated as the No. 19 shortstop in Florida, has played both middle infield positions … Named a second-team selection to the 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-America’s Florida region … Also earned honorable mention preseason All-American status in 2016 and high honorable mention in 2017 and 2018 … Selected to the 2017 Junior National Showcase … A seven-time All-Tournament Team selection in travel ball and a 2017 Showcase Top Prospect Team selection … Won the Perfect Game BCS National Championship in 2017 … A four-year letterwinner at Palmetto, being named a captain his senior year … Led the team in batting average and extra-base hits his senior year … Selected to compete in the South Florida Collegiate League, winning the championship … Has two younger siblings … Uncle Johnathan played soccer at FIU … Intends on majoring in business administration.

ANDREW WALKER

OF, 5-10, 170, Douglasville, Ga./Chapel Hill HS

Ranked as Perfect Game’s No. 22 outfielder in Georgia … Runs a 6.4 60-yard dash – good for top-15 in the country … Named honorable mention to Perfect Game’s 2019 Preseason All-America’s southeast region team … Also earned high honorable mention status to the PG Preseason Underclassmen All-America teams in 2017 and 2018 … An eight-time All-Tournament Team selection in travel ball, earning Showcase Top Prospect honors three times … Three-year letterwinner at Chapel Hill HS, playing primarily center field … Named a captain for final two seasons … Helped lead team to be 2018 Douglas County Champions … Finished with 10 triples in 2019 … Has one younger sister … Cousin is Mario West, Georgia Tech alum, basketball player and former member of the Atlanta Hawks … Father, Kevin, also graduated from Georgia Tech … A member of National Honor Society and National Spanish Honors Society … Intends on majoring in computer science and pursuing a job in cyber security.

BRODY WESTBROOKS

RHP. 6-3, 200, Cumming, Ga./North Forsyth HS

Rated as an elite right-handed pitcher in the state of Georgia by Perfect Game … Brings “large athletic frame” with a “rock and fire delivery” that can run it up in the low 90s … Named an honorable mention to the 2019 PG Preseason All-America team for the southeast … Also earned high honorable mentions to the 2017 and 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-America teams … An 18-time All-Tournament Team selection in travel ball … Named to Showcase Top Prospect Team in 2017 … A two-time WWBA Champion with the East Cobb Yankees (2017 and 2018) … Threw a one-hitter in his last travel game … A four-year letterwinner at North Forsyth … Named first-team all-Region 5-7A in 2017 and 2019 … Recorded 12 strikeouts against Northview HS during his senior season … Has a younger brother … Cousin, Matthew Crownover, played for the Washington Nationals’ system from 2015-18 … Graduated with honors … Intends on majoring in biology and pursuing a career in physical therapy or exercise science.

