Georgia Tech Announces Two 2020 Baseball Series

THE FLATS – On the first day of fall practice, Georgia Tech baseball announced it will play both Ohio State and Georgia in three-game series in 2020.

The Yellow Jackets will welcome the Buckeyes to Russ Chandler Stadium on Feb. 21-23 in the first meeting between the two teams since 2013. Ohio State has made the NCAA Tournament three of the past four seasons, including last year’s Nashville Regional. Overall, Tech is 15-7-1 all-time against OSU, dating back to their first meeting in 1924.

Georgia Tech and archrival Georgia will then renew Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, but in a new format this season, playing a three-game weekend series on Feb. 28-March 1.

The Jackets and Bulldogs will first play on Friday, Feb. 28 in Athens, Ga. at Foley Field, before the 18th annual Spring Baseball Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Feb. 29 at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The series will conclude on The Flats at Russ Chandler Stadium at 1 p.m. as Georgia Tech looks to win its second-straight series.

The two teams haven’t played a three-game weekend since 1959 on March 6 in Athens (UGA-W, 4-3) and March 8-9 (Tech-W, 6-2, 12-7) in Atlanta when Georgia Tech was a part of the Southeastern Conference.

Last year, The Spring Classic at SunTrust Park drew 18,861 fans and was the highest-attended regular-season game during 2019 in NCAA Division I.

The back-to-back weekends will mark back-to-back reunions for Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall’s coaching tree. Current head coach of Ohio State, Greg Beals, played for Hall at Kent State (1989-91), while the head coach at UGA, Scott Stricklin was both a Kent State player (1991-93) and Tech assistant coach (2002-04) under Hall.

The full 2020 schedule and ticketing information will be announced later this fall.

