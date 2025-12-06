Georgia Tech Completes Early Signing Period Class

THE FLATS – With the addition of quarterback Cole Bergeron on Friday, a total of 24 high school seniors have signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 over the course of the early signing period.

Tech added size, athleticism and physicality in the early window, as the class of 24 seniors consists of seven linemen at an average of 6-4 and 300 pounds to go along with five DBs, five WRs, three linebackers, two tight ends, a quarterback and a punter.

Highlighting another one of head coach Brent Key’s primary recruiting tenets, 14 of the first 24 newcomers hail from Georgia, while 22-of-24 come from the talent-rich states of Georgia, Florida and Alabama with the only two outliers being four-star defensive back Chris Hewitt, Jr. (Perry Hall, Md. / Calvert Hall College HS) and the newest signee, four-star quarterback Cole Bergeron (Lafayette, La. / St. Thomas More HS).

