Georgia Tech Among Nation’s Elite in Postseason Berths

THE FLATS – Having earned a bowl bid in football, NCAA Tournament berths in volleyball, women’s basketball, softball and baseball, and a National Invitation Tournament appearance in men’s basketball, Georgia Tech is among a small group of schools nationally that have been so well-represented in college athletics’ premier postseason events during the 2024-25 academic year.

Tech is one of just 13 Division I institutions that have participated in at least five of the following six postseason events in 2024-25: a football bowl game and the NCAA Tournaments in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball. The other 12 schools on the list include: North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas (all six) and Alabama, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville and Nebraska (5-of-6)*.

When including appearances in one of the major non-NCAA basketball tournaments (the NIT, College Basketball Crown and WBIT), Tech is one of only nine schools to earn postseason berths in all six sports, joining Florida, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

This year marks only the third time in school history that Georgia Tech has advanced to the postseason in all six sports. Most recently, the Yellow Jackets made an Orange Bowl appearance and earned NCAA Tournament berths in the five other sports in 2009-10. Like this year, the Yellow Jackets paired a bowl berth with NCAA Tournament appearances in volleyball, women’s basketball, softball and baseball and an NIT bid in men’s basketball in 2002-03.

In all, 14 of Georgia Tech’s 17 teams earned postseason berths in 2024-25, with men’s and women’s cross country, golf, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and women’s tennis joining football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

