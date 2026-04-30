Friday’s Baseball Game Moved to 5 pm Start

THE FLATS –With inclement weather in the forecast for this weekend, No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball has decided to shift the series opener on Friday, May 1 to a 5 pm start. The rest of the series remains unchanged.

Series Schedule: No. 3 GT vs Xavier

Friday, May 1 – 5 p.m. – Tickets

Saturday, May 2 – 3 p.m. – Tickets

Sunday, May 3 – 1 p.m. – Tickets

The Yellow Jackets enter the weekend series against Xavier on a 13-game home winning streak, the 2nd longest active home streak in the nation. They are 37-7, the best 44 game start to a season in program history and currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.356 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.469 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.618 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

This weekend’s series marks the beginning of the final homestand of the 2026 regular season, with the Jackets slated for seven home games, three against Xavier (May 1-3), three against Duke (May 8-10) and one final home game against Mercer (May 12).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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