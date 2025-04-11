Friday at the Masters with Hiroshi Tai

Photos and video courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club/The Masters

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai is the first Singaporean golfer to compete in the Masters and the first golfer ever to receive an invitation to the tournament for winning the NCAA Championship. The junior Yellow Jacket also is the fifth amateur from the Institute to compete, and fourth in the last six years. Following are more news articles, videos and social media posts to give our fans a peek into his week at Augusta National Golf Club.

——————————–

SECOND-ROUND 77 PUTS TAI BELOW THE CUT LINE AT THE MASTERS

After leading the group of five amateurs in the Masters with a 73 in the opening round, Tai was unable to convert any of his birdie opportunities Friday, making par at three of the four par-5s, and carding a double-bogey at No. 15 when he landed his approach on the front of the green, and the ball backed up into the pond.

Two of his bogeys came following errant tee shots, one at the par-3 4th where he went long and left, and again at the par-4 7th, when he hit his ball right among the pine trees and patrons. His bogey at the par-4 11th came after hitting the green in two, but the Yellow Jacket junior hit his birdie putt well past the hole and was unable to make the putt coming back.

Tai got an excellent start at earning the Silver Cup as low amateur, carding the best opening round of the five amateurs in the field. But he missed the cut and did not join former Yellow Jackets Matt Kuchar (1998) and Andy Ogletree (2020) in winning the cup. That honor went to Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands, who also missed the cut but completed 36 holes at 4-over-par.

Statistically, Tai was better tee-to-green Friday than Thursday, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens, but averaged 1.94 putts per hole compared to 1.72 in the opening round.

The top 50 golfers, plus ties, make the cut for the final two rounds.