Fourteen Jackets Named Academic All-ACC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball earned 14 selections to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2026 All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced today. Nine different Yellow Jackets earned the honor for at least the second time in their career with Carson Ballard , Drew Burress , Carson Kerce and Tate McKee secured their third Academic All-ACC award.

Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:

Jarren Advincula (2) Jr. History, Technology & Society

Dimitri Angelakos Fr. Business Administration

Carson Ballard (3) R-Jr. Biomedical Engineering

Jackson Blakely So. Business Administration

Drew Burress (3) Jr. Business Administration

Caleb Daniel So. Business Administration

Alex Hernandez (2) So. Business Administration

Carson Kerce (3) Jr. Business Administration

Jake Lankie R-So. Business Administration

Tate McKee (3) Jr. Business Administration

Drew Rogers (2) So. Business Administration

Kent Schmidt (2) Jr. History, Technology & Society

Justin Shadek R-So. Economics

Ryan Zuckerman (2) Jr. Business Administration

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.

2027 Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2027 campaign are on sale now! ACC coach of the Year James Ramsey will lead the back-to-back ACC Champion Yellow Jackets into the new season with a revamped roster as they push for a 12th ACC title and 38th NCAA Tournament appearance. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the best college baseball atmosphere in the state! Secure your spot at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler stadium by purchasing season tickets HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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