Four Yellow Jackets Get Drafted on Day 2 of MLB Draft

THE FLATS – After tying a program record with four players selected in the first two rounds of the 2026 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, four more Yellow Jackets had their names entered into the history books today for a total of eight players drafted, including a program record five in the first five rounds. Six different position players were drafted, matching the program record set back in 2010. Alex Hernandez was the first Jacket off the board, taken with the No. 143 overall selection by the Las Vegas Athletics in the 5th round. He was followed by Parker Brosius (Round 9, Pick 262) to the Atlanta Braves, Tate McKee (Round 10, Pick 293) to the Tampa Bay Rays and Porter Buursema (Round 16, Pick 475) to the Miami Marlins. In total, eight Yellow Jackets heard their names called during the draft, giving Georgia Tech 237 draft picks in its history. Hernandez became the fifth Jacket taken in the first five rounds this year, breaking the program record set back in 1994 (Nomar Garciaparra, Jason Varitek, Jay Payton and Brad Rigby). Tech had five players drafted in the first 150 picks, the most in the ACC and tied with UCLA and Arkansas for the most in the nation. Vahn Lackey, C, Round 1, Pick 3, Minnesota Twins

Drew Burress, CF, Round 1, Pick 8, Las Vegas A’s

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Round 2, Pick 45, Los Angeles Angels

Carson Kerce, SS, Round 2, Pick 53, Arizona Diamondbacks

Alex Hernandez, OF/3B, Round 5, Pick 143, Las Vegas A’s

Parker Brosius, OF, Round 9, Pick 262, Atlanta Braves

Tate McKee, RHP, Round 10, Pick 293, Tampa Bay Rays

Porter Buursema, RHP, Round 16, Pick 475, Miami Marlins

Alex Hernandez played two seasons on The Flats, starting 114 games, mostly in the outfield with stints at first base and second base, with a career .359 average, 1.064 OPS, 29 home runs and 126 RBI. He holds the Georgia Tech program record for most RBI by a freshman with 69, including six in the Oxford Regional against Western Kentucky. He would carry that clutch gene into the Atlanta Regional In 2026, setting Georgia Tech postseason records with three home runs and nine RBI in an opening round win over UIC. He was at his best in the postseason, where he delivered a team high 19 RBI over seven games across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Hernandez was a consensus 1st team Freshman All-American and earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors after his record-breaking 69 RBI.

Parker Brosius established himself as a Georgia Tech legend. He played four years on The Flats, being utilized mostly as a pinch runner as a freshman before earning a spot as an opening day starter in the corner outfield during both his sophomore and junior seasons, after losing his starting spot to a pair of freshmen all-Americans, Brosius returned for his senior season needing to carve out a role for himself in what turned out to be the best offense in BBCOR history. He made his first start of the season on March 13, eventually working his way back into the every day lineup down the stretch, starting 25 games in the outfield. He took his game to the next level after graduating from school, going off for 10 home runs, 26 RBI and a 1.093 OPS over his final 14 games, helping Georgia Tech secure back-to-back ACC regular season titles and an ACC Tournament trophy. For his career, Brosius played in 184 games in White & Gold with a .278 average, 16 HRs and 93 RBI. In his senior season, he hit .329 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI, both career highs, with 10 homers and 26 RBI coming in the last 14 games alone. A consistent team captain, Brosius blossomed into one of the most productive and one of the most well loved players on a roster for the history books. Brosius is a three-time Academic All-ACC honoree and earned his degree in Business Administration from Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business this past May.

Tate McKee was the only pitcher in Division I to start every series opener for his team over both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Georgia Tech ace broke into the weekend rotation as a freshman, starting eight games in 2024 before becoming the Friday night starter for both the 2025 and ’26 seasons. He started 40 games over his GT career, posting a 21-10 record with a 5.14 ERA over 205.0 innings with 243 strikeouts and only 105 walks. His senior season he delivered a career-best 4.15 ERA over 16 starts with a 9-2 record and a career-high 99 strikeouts over 78.0 innings. He earned national pitcher of the week honors in the final week of the regular season, when he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and a career-high 14 strikeouts at No. 23 Boston College. A three-time Academic All-ACC honoree, McKee landed himself on the 2nd Team All-ACC as a senior and ended his college career leading GT to a 24-6 record when he was starting in season openers (.800 win %).