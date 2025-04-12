Wreck ‘Em Edges Swarm, 20-19, in White and Gold Game

THE FLATS – Team Wreck ‘Em broke up a two-point conversion attempt on the final snap of the game to preserve its 20-19 win over Team Swarm in Georgia Tech’s annual White and Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech football, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Several Yellow Jackets had standout performances as Tech wrapped up its spring practice season in front of a big crowd on a cool but sunny day on The Flats.

Quarterbacks Haynes King, Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles all led touchdown drives. Philo and Knowles each had a touchdown pass, while King initiated a scoring play when he threw a lateral to running back Jamal Haynes, who then threw downfield to wide receiver Zion Taylor, who hauled in the pass for a 38-yard touchdown.

That was just the start of a huge day for Taylor, who finished with seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey Stockton also surpassed the 100-yard mark receiving with 107 yards on six receptions. Tight end Luke Harpring had the game’s other touchdown catch, a 17-yarder on the game’s final play that pulled Swarm within a point.

Philo threw for 275 yards and a score, while Knowles added 133 yards and a touchdown through the air. In limited action, King completed 9-of-12 passes for 66 yards.