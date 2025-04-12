Wreck ‘Em Edges Swarm, 20-19, in White and Gold Game

THE FLATS – Team Wreck ‘Em broke up a two-point conversion attempt on the final snap of the game to preserve its 20-19 win over Team Swarm in Georgia Tech’s annual White and Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech football, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Several Yellow Jackets had standout performances as Tech wrapped up its spring practice season in front of a big crowd on a cool but sunny day on The Flats.
Quarterbacks Haynes King, Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles all led touchdown drives. Philo and Knowles each had a touchdown pass, while King initiated a scoring play when he threw a lateral to running back Jamal Haynes, who then threw downfield to wide receiver Zion Taylor, who hauled in the pass for a 38-yard touchdown.
That was just the start of a huge day for Taylor, who finished with seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey Stockton also surpassed the 100-yard mark receiving with 107 yards on six receptions. Tight end Luke Harpring had the game’s other touchdown catch, a 17-yarder on the game’s final play that pulled Swarm within a point.
Philo threw for 275 yards and a score, while Knowles added 133 yards and a touchdown through the air. In limited action, King completed 9-of-12 passes for 66 yards.
Aaron Philo threw for 275 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s White and Gold Game. (Danny Karnik photo)
In a pass-happy game that saw the teams combine to throw 69 passes versus just 33 runs, running backs Trelain Maddox and J.P. Powell led all rushers with 43 and 35 yards, respectively.
Defensively, defensive back A.J. Cheeks had a team-high five tackles and a key red-zone interception for the winning Wreck ‘Em side. DBs Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels also had interceptions, while defensive linemen Matthew Alexander, Andre Fuller, Jr. and Jason Moore all had sacks. DB Kelvin Hill led all players with six tackles.
Georgia Tech now turns its focus to a strong finish to the academic year before beginning summer workouts in anticipation of the 2025 season opener at Colorado on Friday, Aug. 29.
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.
Clayton Powell-Lee had one of the Yellow Jackets’ three interceptions in Saturday’s White and Gold Game. (Danny Karnik photo)
