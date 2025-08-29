Jackets Down Colorado in Season-Opening Thriller

BOULDER, Colo. – Quarterback Haynes King added to his legend on Friday night at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, as his 45-yard touchdown run with 1:07 to go in the game lifted Georgia Tech to a 27-20 win over Colorado in the highly anticipated season opener for both teams at Folsom Field.
Georgia Tech overcame a disastrous start to the season, committing three turnovers in its first three possessions, only to bounce back with scoring drives on five of its next seven possessions to win its opener on its final offensive play for the second-straight year.
With the game tied at 20-20, Tech got the ball on its own 39-yard line with 2:51 left on the clock, and King needed just five plays to put the Yellow Jackets ahead. The Jackets’ senior signal-caller accounted for 57 of the 61 yards on go-ahead drive, including 4-yard gain on third-and-2 that gave Tech a critical first down just two plays before he burst through a hole on the right side of a line and ran past Colorado’s defense for the 45-yard game-winning score with 67 seconds remaining in the contest.
Colorado’s Hail Mary attempt on the game’s final play was batted down in the end zone by Georgia Tech’s Daiquan White as time expired.
Things did not start as well as they ended for the Yellow Jackets, as they fumbled twice and threw an interception, all in the first 7:56 of the game. However, their defense, under first-year coordinator Blake Gideon, minimized the damage, allowing just seven points after the trio of miscues.
Once it got its feet under it, Georgia Tech’s offense dominated for the majority of the games final 50 minutes. Tech racked up 463 yards, including toughing its way to 320 on the ground. After turning the ball over on its first three possessions of the season, Tech scored on five of its final seven offensive series.
King led the way, totaling 299 yards of offense (156 rushing, 143 passing) and running for a career-high-tying three touchdowns (4, 17 and 45 yards). Senior running back Jamal Haynes chipped in with 92 combined yards (65 rushing, 27 receiving), leading four Yellow Jackets that accounted for at least 50 yards from scrimmage (RB Malachi Hoseley – 71, WR Eric Rivers – 58 and WR Bailey Stockton – 53). Aidan Birr was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals of 32 and 43 yards.
Defensively, safety Omar Daniels led Tech with five tackles, including one for loss. Ten different Yellow Jackets had at least three stops.
Georgia Tech makes its 2025 home debut on Saturday, Sept. 6, when it hosts Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
QB Haynes King looks back as he crosses the goal line on his game-winning 45-yard touchdown run that lifted Georgia Tech to a 27-20 season-opening win at Colorado. (Ray Bahner photo)
Postgame Notes
Team Notes
- Georgia Tech r-Sr. QB Haynes King’s 45-yard touchdown run with 1:07 to go lifted the Yellow Jackets to a season-opening 27-20 win at Colorado.
- With the win, Georgia Tech moved to 1-0 for the second-straight season.
- Georgia Tech moved to 91-38-4 (.699) all-time in season openers.
- Georgia Tech moved to 18-8 (.692) in season openers since 2000.
- Georgia Tech moved to 1-0 all-time versus Colorado.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s third-straight over a Big 12 Conference opponent (20-17 vs. UCF in 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and 66-24 vs. Kansas in 2011).
- Georgia Tech moved to 18-12 all-time against current members of the Big 12.
- Georgia Tech moved to 4-6 all-time and 2-3 in regular-season games in the Mountain Time Zone.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s first regular-season victory in the Mountain Time Zone since a 42-21 win at Air Force on Nov. 11, 1978, snapping a three-game losing streak in the regular-season.
- Georgia Tech moved to 2-0 all-time in the state of Colorado.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s first regular-season non-conference win over a power-conference opponent since a 28-27 win at Georgia on Nov. 26, 2016.
- Georgia Tech held significant statistical advantages in total yards (463-305), rushing yards (320-146) and first downs (27-19).
- Georgia Tech turned the ball over three times on its first three possessions of the game (all in the first 7:56). Last year, the Yellow Jackets did not commit their third turnover of the season until their eighth game (Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame).
- After turning the ball over on its first three possessions, Georgia Tech scored on five of its final seven possessions (three touchdowns, two field goals).
- Georgia Tech won its season opener on its final offensive play for the second-straight season. On Aug. 24, 2024, Aidan Birr’s 44-yard field goal as time expired lifted Tech to a 24-21 win over No. 10 Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
Individual Notes
- King rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries (8.2 avg.). It was a new career high for rushing yards in a single game and his fourth 100-yard rushing game in 25 games at Georgia Tech.
- King’s 100-yard rushing/100-yard passing game (143 yards on 13-of-20 passing) is also his fourth as a Yellow Jacket and the 26th in Georgia Tech history.
- King’s three touchdown runs (4, 17 and 45 yards) matched his career high and gives him six games with multiple rushing touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket.
- King moved into sixth in Georgia Tech history for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,480.
- King moved into fourth in Georgia Tech history for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 24.
- With 65 yards on 16 carries (4.1 avg.), Georgia Tech r-Sr. RB Jamal Haynes moved into 16th in program history with 2,068 career rushing yards.
- Georgia Tech r-Sr. WR Malik Rutherford left the game after the first play, snapping his string of consecutive games with a reception at 29. It ends tied for the fourth-longest streak in Georgia Tech history and tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the nation.
Jamal Haynes had 93 yards from scrimmage (65 rushing, 27 receiving) in the Jackets’ win at Colorado. (Ray Bahner photo)
