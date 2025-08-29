Jackets Down Colorado in Season-Opening Thriller

BOULDER, Colo. – Quarterback Haynes King added to his legend on Friday night at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, as his 45-yard touchdown run with 1:07 to go in the game lifted Georgia Tech to a 27-20 win over Colorado in the highly anticipated season opener for both teams at Folsom Field.

Georgia Tech overcame a disastrous start to the season, committing three turnovers in its first three possessions, only to bounce back with scoring drives on five of its next seven possessions to win its opener on its final offensive play for the second-straight year.

With the game tied at 20-20, Tech got the ball on its own 39-yard line with 2:51 left on the clock, and King needed just five plays to put the Yellow Jackets ahead. The Jackets’ senior signal-caller accounted for 57 of the 61 yards on go-ahead drive, including 4-yard gain on third-and-2 that gave Tech a critical first down just two plays before he burst through a hole on the right side of a line and ran past Colorado’s defense for the 45-yard game-winning score with 67 seconds remaining in the contest.

Colorado’s Hail Mary attempt on the game’s final play was batted down in the end zone by Georgia Tech’s Daiquan White as time expired.

Things did not start as well as they ended for the Yellow Jackets, as they fumbled twice and threw an interception, all in the first 7:56 of the game. However, their defense, under first-year coordinator Blake Gideon, minimized the damage, allowing just seven points after the trio of miscues.

Once it got its feet under it, Georgia Tech’s offense dominated for the majority of the games final 50 minutes. Tech racked up 463 yards, including toughing its way to 320 on the ground. After turning the ball over on its first three possessions of the season, Tech scored on five of its final seven offensive series.

King led the way, totaling 299 yards of offense (156 rushing, 143 passing) and running for a career-high-tying three touchdowns (4, 17 and 45 yards). Senior running back Jamal Haynes chipped in with 92 combined yards (65 rushing, 27 receiving), leading four Yellow Jackets that accounted for at least 50 yards from scrimmage (RB Malachi Hoseley – 71, WR Eric Rivers – 58 and WR Bailey Stockton – 53). Aidan Birr was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals of 32 and 43 yards.

Defensively, safety Omar Daniels led Tech with five tackles, including one for loss. Ten different Yellow Jackets had at least three stops.

Georgia Tech makes its 2025 home debut on Saturday, Sept. 6, when it hosts Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.