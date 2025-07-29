First Saturday on The Flats Set for Saturday

THE FLATS – Details are finalized for First Saturday on The Flats, Georgia Tech football’s annual fan day event, which is set for this Saturday, August 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission is FREE.

First Saturday on The Flats provides Tech fans with the opportunity to engage with their favorite Yellow Jackets ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. The event offers a variety of entertaining activities for the whole family, including a DJ, tailgate games and interactive experiences right on Hyundai Field. A liability waiver is required to participate in tailgate games and interactive activities – fans can fill out the liability waiver in advance by clicking HERE.

RSVP

Let us know if you’re planning to attend First Saturday on The Flats by clicking HERE (RSVP not required for admission).

Parking

FREE parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following parking areas: Lower Peters Parking Deck (E52), Klaus Parking Deck (E40) and Family Housing (ER66). If those areas fill, fans can park in any visitors parking area on campus at the regular hourly rate. Click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map.

Entrance

Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.

Early Access

2025 Georgia Tech football season ticket members and members of The Tech Way will be allotted one hour of early access to the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Members will receive an email on Friday, Aug. 1 with access passes that will be verified upon entry.

Autographs

The entire 2025 Georgia Tech football team, including head coach Brent Key, will sign autographs from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Student-athletes will sign autographs in the club lounge, located on the east side of the stadium, while Coach Key will sign autographs at the entrance to the Georgia Tech locker room on the north end of the facility.

Gain Exclusive Benefits by Becoming a Member of The Tech Way

In addition to early access, The Tech Way members can collect an exclusive 2025 Georgia Tech football poster that is only available at First Saturday on The Flats (pickup at The Tech Way table inside Bobby Dodd Stadium).

To be eligible for member benefits, click HERE to join The Tech Way today.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, follow @GTAthletics on X for instructions and updates.

If you have any questions about First Saturday on The Flats, please email the Georgia Tech athletics marketing, promotions and fan experience office at GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection Keylan Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.