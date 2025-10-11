Jackets Move to 6-0 With 35-20 Win Over VT

THE FLATS – Led by 20-of-24 passing from Haynes King and 129 rushing yards from Malachi Hosley, No. 13 Georgia Tech remained unbeaten and became bowl eligible with a 35-20 win over visiting Virginia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
With the victory, Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) moved to 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in the past 59 seasons (1967-), while clinching bowl eligibility on the second-earliest date in school history (only three days later than when the 2011 squad became bowl eligible on Oct. 8).
King accounted for 273 yards of offense (213 passing, 60 rushing) and three touchdowns (two on the ground, one through the air) while Hosley needed just 11 carries to amass his 129 yards (11.7), which included a 15-yard touchdown run of his own.
King’s 20-of-24 passing performance (.833) was the second-most efficient in Georgia Tech history (min. 20 attempts). In just two-and-a-half seasons as a Yellow Jacket, King now holds two of the top three single-game completion percentages in Tech history by a passer with a minimum of 20 attempts, and four of the top five in school history by a signal-caller that threw at least 30 times.
Hosley’s 129 rushing yards were his most as a Yellow Jacket. The 100-yard game was his second at Tech and the 12th of his collegiate career, including the 10 he had in two seasons at Penn (2023-24).
Paced by King and Hosley, the Yellow Jackets roared out of the gate, scoring on each of their first three possessions to race to an 18-0 lead.
The game was effectively over early when the Jackets grabbed the 18-point lead, as the Hokies didn’t get closer than a touchdown the rest of the way. Even when VT (2-5, 1-2 ACC) pulled within a touchdown at 21-14 early in the third quarter, the single-digit deficit barely lasted three minutes, as Georgia Tech responded with a touchdown on its next possession. Two series later, the Yellow Jackets scored again to take their biggest lead of the day at 35-14.
While Georgia Tech’s offense racked up 481 total yards, its defense had perhaps the most notable stat of the day, as it held Virginia Tech to 0-for-8 on third down, marking only the second time in program history – and the first time since 1988 – that the Yellow Jackets didn’t allow a third-down conversion. The Jackets’ defense sacked Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones four times, GT’s most sacks against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent since they had eight at Wake Forest in 2023.
Linebacker Kyle Efford led the way for the Jackets’ defensively with seven tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup. Defensive linemen A.J. Hoffler and Jordan van den Berg also had solo sacks, while Brayden Manley and Matthew Alexander teamed up for the fourth. Rodney Shelley’s first-career interception accounted for the lone turnover of the game.
Georgia Tech takes its unbeaten record on the road next week for an ACC showdown at Duke. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.
Malachi Hosley (0) and Haynes King (10) celebrate following one of King’s two touchdown runs in Georgia Tech’s 35-20 win over Virginia Tech (Danny Karnik photo)
Postgame Notes
Team Notes
- No. 13 Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) moved to 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in the last 59 seasons since 1967.
- Georgia Tech’s six-game winning streak is its longest since it won six-consecutive games to open the 2011 season and matches its longest win streak since it won eight in a row in 2009.
- Georgia Tech has clinched bowl eligibility. The Yellow Jackets are bowl eligible in three-straight seasons for the first time since 2012-14.
- Georgia Tech is bowl eligible at the second-earliest date in school history (the Yellow Jackets became bowl eligible on Oct. 8, 2011).
- Georgia Tech is the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to clinch bowl eligibility in 2025.
- Georgia Tech moved to 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2011.
- Georgia Tech has won nine-straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. It is the Yellow Jackets’ longest winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium since they won 17-straight home games from 1989-91.
- Georgia Tech moved to 9-12 all-time against Virginia Tech.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s first over Virginia Tech since 2023 and only the Yellow Jackets’ second win over the Hokies in the last five matchups.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s first over Virginia Tech at home since 2017, its second win in its last seven home games vs. VT and only its fourth win in 11 all-time home matchups with the Hokies.
- Georgia Tech did not commit a turnover, while intercepting VT once. The Yellow Jackets moved to 14-3 under head coach Brent Key when winning the turnover battle.
- Georgia Tech’s defense held Virginia Tech to 0-for-8 on third downs, marking only the second time that the Yellow Jackets have ever not allowed a third-down conversion in a game (prev.: 0-for-12 by Chattanooga – Sept. 10, 1988).
- Saturday’s attendance of 50,878 was Georgia Tech’s largest at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field since 2023 (51,447 vs. Georgia – Nov. 26) and its largest home crowd for an ACC game since 2016 (53,047 vs. Miami (Fla.) – Oct. 1).
Individual Notes
- Just one game after breaking Georgia Tech’s all-time record for most games with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, r-Sr. QB Haynes King added to his record total by throwing and running for a TD for the 14th time. He needed less than one quarter to do it on Saturday, as he ran for a 2-yard touchdown on Georgia Tech’s first possession and threw a 9-yard TD pass to r-Sr. WR Malik Rutherford on the Yellow Jackets’ second offensive series. King added a 26-yard rushing TD to give him three touchdowns responsible for on the day.
- With 213 passing yards, King finished the day with 5,927 passing yards in 29 games at Georgia Tech (2023-pres.). He is just 73 yards shy of becoming the fifth player in Georgia Tech history with 6,000 passing yards as a Yellow Jacket, and the first to accomplish the feat in just three seasons as a Yellow Jacket.
- King’s two rushing touchdowns give him 30 as a Yellow Jacket, which are third-most rushing TDs by a quarterback in Georgia Tech history (surpassing TaQuon Marshall – 29, 2015-18).
- King became only the sixth player in Georgia Tech history with 30 rushing touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket, regardless of position.
- King completed 20-of-24 passes (.833), which is the second-highest single-game completion percentage in Georgia Tech history (min. 20 attempts).
- King now holds two of the three highest single-game completion percentages in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 20 attempts (King also notably holds four of the five highest single-game completion percentages in school history for a passer with at least 30 attempts).
- RB Malachi Hosley rushed for 129 yards on 11 carries (11.7 avg.). The 129 rushing yards are his most at Georgia Tech and the 100-yard game is his second as a Yellow Jacket (prev.: 100 vs. Gardner-Webb – Sept. 6). Hosley had 10 100-yard rushing games over his first two collegiate seasons at Penn (2023-24).
- r-Sr. TE Josh Beetham’s 31-yard reception in the waning seconds of the first half, which set up the Georgia Tech field goal that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-7 halftime lead, was the longest of his career (prev.: 17 – 2X: most recently at Wake Forest – Sept. 27).
- r-Sr. Eric Rivers’ 42-yard punt return in the first quarter was the longest by a Yellow Jacket since Jamal Golden’s 44-yard return vs. Tulane on Sept. 12, 2015.
- r-Jr. PK Aidan Birr made his first two field goal attempt of the game (25 and 30 yards) to move to 12-for-12 on the season and join Gavin Stewart (2022) as the only two Yellow Jackets since at least 1982 to make their first 12 field goal attempts of a season.
- Birr’s streak of 12-consecutive made field goals came to an end when his 51-yard attempt in the third quarter was blocked.
- DB Rodney Shelley’s interception in the third quarter was the first of his career.
Kyle Efford pulls down VT QB Kyron Drones for one of Georgia Tech’s four sacks (Danny Karnik photo)
