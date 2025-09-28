Jackets Remain at 16th and 17th in National Polls

THE FLATS – For the second-straight week, Georgia Tech remains ranked No. 16 and No. 17 nationally in this week’s major college football polls. The Yellow Jackets come in at No. 16 in the US LBM coaches poll and No. 17 in the Associated Press poll.

Following its 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is one of just 20 NCAA Division I FBS teams (out of 136 total) that enters October with an unbeaten record.

The Yellow Jackets are nationally ranked for the third-straight week, their longest streak since they were in the top 25 for the first four weeks of the 2015 season. Tech’s 5-0 start is its best since 2014 and one of only four 5-0 starts for the Jackets the last 59 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025).

Georgia Tech has its first open week of the season this week and returns to action Saturday, Oct. 11 when it hosts Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff time is expected to be announced on Monday. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available and can be purchased HERE.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.