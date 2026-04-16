Exclusive Season Ticket Member Opportunity

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech season ticket members will have an exclusive opportunity to attend a meet and greet with head coach Scott Cross and members of the men’s basketball staff on Saturday, May 2 at McCamish Pavilion. The event is open to all Georgia Tech season ticket members. Members will receive an invitation to the exclusive event with complete details and RSVP instructions to the email address on file with their ticket account. Season ticket members attending the event will also receive a special discount to the Georgia Tech baseball vs. Xavier contest, immediately following the meet and greet at 3 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.

Season ticket packages remain on sale for fans that want to help bring in a new era of Georgia Tech men’s basketball for the 2026-27 season. Members receive several benefits, including: Best seat locations

Access to interest-free payment plan

Priority post-season ticket access

Season parking options for purchase

ACC Basketball in the heart of midtown

Ticket flexibility: easily transfer or sell tickets

Dedicated ticket sales representative Season ticket prices start at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale. Discounts on season ticket pricing are available for GT faculty and staff, as well as former letterwinners and GT young alumni. Please contact a member of the Georgia Tech ticket office for more information. As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount. The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities. To become a new season ticket member, please click HERE. Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for the 2026-27 season can do so by clicking HERE.