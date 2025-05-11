Dominant Pitching Leads to Doubleheader Sweep

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (37-15, 17-10 ACC) allowed only two hits over 16.0 innings of action, taking both games of a doubleheader against No. 20 Louisville (34-17, 14-13 ACC) by final scores of 6-0 (7) and 2-1 on Sunday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Brady Jones tossed the Jackets first complete game shutout of the season in game one before Jaylen Paden threw six no-hit innings and Mason Patel polished off the final three for back-to-back one-hit games from the GT pitching staff to cap off Danny Hall Weekend.

Both Tech starters, Jones and Paden carried no-hitters through the sixth inning with Jones coming one strike away from GT’s first no-hitter in 38 years before he allowed a full count single in the top of the seventh. Paden didn’t allow any hits over his 6.0 innings of work with Louisville getting their first hit of game two in the seventh inning, a solo shot to tie the game, 1-1, only for Kyle Lodise to put Tech back in front in the bottom of the inning with his third RBI of the day.

In between games, Georgia Tech retired head coach Danny Hall’s No. 17. Joining Mark Teixeira (23), Jason Varitek (33) and Jim Luck (44) on the right field wall. This was Coach Hall’s final regular season weekend on The Flats after he announced that this would be his last season as head coach earlier this spring. The Jackets sent him out with a pair of wins, reaching 17 conference victories while securing the best regular season home record (26-9) in 15 seasons.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 37-15, tied for the best record in 15 years (tied with 2019 & 2011 for best since 2010).

This was the third time Tech has held an opponent to just two combined hits over back-to-back games this season (also vs. Pitt March 14 & 15) and vs. Western Carolina (May 3 & 4 th ). Tech pitching has not accomplished that three times in a single season since at least the turn of the century.

). Tech pitching has not accomplished that three times in a single season since at least the turn of the century. The Jackets finish the regular season with a 26-9 record at home (.743 winning %) – the best home record since 2010 (31-6).

GT has won 17 ACC games for the first time since 2021 and secured a winning record in conference for the season.

Tech connected for four doubles today, bringing the season total to 133, the most in Division I.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.56 doubles per game this season (133 in 52 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in 1987.

With today’s results, Georgia Tech, once again, leads the ACC in conference wins, with 17. The Jackets are 3 rd in the standings, trailing Florida State (15-8) and NC State (16-9) on win percentage.

in the standings, trailing Florida State (15-8) and NC State (16-9) on win percentage. Game one (W, 6-0) marked the second shutout of the season and first ACC shutout since April 10, 2022 (10-0 vs. No. 13 Florida State). It is also the first time Tech has recorded multiple shutouts in a season since 2022.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

May 11, 2025 will go down as one of the best pitching days in recent history for Georgia Tech as Brady Jones , Jaylen Paden and Mason Patel combined to allow just two hits and one earned run over 16.0 innings while striking out nine and walking six.

, and combined to allow just two hits and one earned run over 16.0 innings while striking out nine and walking six. Jones tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout in game one – the first one-hit shutout by a Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest).

tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout in game one – the first one-hit shutout by a Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest). Jones is the first Tech pitcher since at least the turn of the century to record a one-hit complete game against a ranked opponent.

is the first Tech pitcher since at least the turn of the century to record a one-hit complete game against a ranked opponent. It was Jones ’ first-career complete game while only tying his career-high for pitches thrown (96 – set March 29 vs. Clemson and tied on May 3 vs. WCU (his last start before today)).

’ first-career complete game while only tying his career-high for pitches thrown (96 – set March 29 vs. Clemson and tied on May 3 vs. WCU (his last start before today)). The Decatur, Ga. native has delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings and leads the team with four quality starts this season.

He has completed at least five innings in seven consecutive starts, the longest streak by any Tech pitcher this season, and lowers his season ERA back under 4.00 (3.81) as he aims to be the first GT starter with an ERA under 4.00 since current major leaguer Brant Hurter did so back in 2021 (3.90 over 15 starts).

did so back in 2021 (3.90 over 15 starts). His 3.81 ERA is the lowest of any Tech starter with 10+ starts since current major leaguer Connor Thomas posted a 3.11 ERA over 16 starts back in 2019.

posted a 3.11 ERA over 16 starts back in 2019. Jones recorded five strikeouts today, bringing his season total to 65, tied with Tate McKee for the most on the team.

recorded five strikeouts today, bringing his season total to 65, tied with for the most on the team. He recorded 10 straight outs across innings 4-7, the second-longest stretch of the season behind only Patel’s 16 straight retired at Georgia Southern (Feb. 18).

Paden posted the best start of his career in game two, pitching 6.0 no-hit innings, allowing only three walks to 23 batters faced on 93 pitches.

posted the best start of his career in game two, pitching 6.0 no-hit innings, allowing only three walks to 23 batters faced on 93 pitches. The outing ties his career-best for innings pitched and is the first time he has not allowed a hit over 6.0+ innings as a collegiate pitcher.

He retired eight straight from the third to the sixth inning, his longest such streak of the year.

The Atlanta native recorded his first quality start as a Yellow Jacket and his first since recovering from an injury that forced him to miss most of 2023 and all of the 2024 season. It was his first QS since going for 6.0 innings vs. Georgia State as a member of Georgia Southern back on April 15, 2022, more than three years ago.

Paden threw a season-high 93 pitches today, the most he’s thrown in a game since April 23, 2022, leading to a call to the bullpen before the start of the seventh inning.

threw a season-high 93 pitches today, the most he’s thrown in a game since April 23, 2022, leading to a call to the bullpen before the start of the seventh inning. He lowers his ERA to a team-best 1.89 over 38.0 innings of work this season, the lowest ERA of any GT pitcher with at least 35 IP since 2016 when Matthew Gorst posted a 0.55 ERA over 49 innings in an All-ACC season.

posted a 0.55 ERA over 49 innings in an All-ACC season. Over his last two starts, Paden has thrown 11.0 scoreless innings allowing only two hits and four walks while striking out 11.

Patel emerged from the bullpen and, despite allowing the only earned run of the day off a solo shot in the seventh, ended up going 3.0 innings with just the one hit allowed and recording the final out of the day with a strikeout.

emerged from the bullpen and, despite allowing the only earned run of the day off a solo shot in the seventh, ended up going 3.0 innings with just the one hit allowed and recording the final out of the day with a strikeout. He would get credit for the win, improving his record to 10-1 on the year and becoming the first GT pitcher with double-digit wins since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).

Patel and UNC’s Jake Knapp lead all Power 4 pitchers with 10 wins this season.

and UNC’s Jake Knapp lead all Power 4 pitchers with 10 wins this season. This was his 12 th appearance of at least 3.0 innings this season, tied with Tate McKee for the most on the team despite not starting a single game.

appearance of at least 3.0 innings this season, tied with for the most on the team despite not starting a single game. The Yellow Jacket defense played a big factor in the results today with Caleb Daniel and Kyle Lodise each delivering web gems to save out. Daniel robbed a would-be three-run homer in the sixth inning of game two, keeping the no-hitter in tact and the momentum in Georgia Tech’s dugout.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Freshman Alex Hernandez extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games today, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in game one and 1-for-3 with a double in game two.

extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games today, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in game one and 1-for-3 with a double in game two. The freshman from Cumming, Ga. is tied with Vahn Lackey for the team lead in hits this year, both with 66.

for the team lead in hits this year, both with 66. Junior Kyle Lodise hit out of the three-hole in the lineup for the first time all year, responding with three RBI, including both of Tech’s RBI in game two. That brings his season total to 53 RBI, third-most on the team behind Hernandez (55) and Drew Burress (54).

hit out of the three-hole in the lineup for the first time all year, responding with three RBI, including both of Tech’s RBI in game two. That brings his season total to 53 RBI, third-most on the team behind (55) and (54). His two-RBI game in game two was his team-leading 17 th mutli-RBI game of the season, tied for the most by a Yellow Jacket over the past three seasons.

mutli-RBI game of the season, tied for the most by a Yellow Jacket over the past three seasons. Lodise finishes the series with a team-high .500 batting average and OPS (1.333).

finishes the series with a team-high .500 batting average and OPS (1.333). Sophomore Kent Schmidt recorded two hits in both games today, giving him 17 multi-hit games in just 31 games with multiple ABs (54.8 percent of opportunities).

recorded two hits in both games today, giving him 17 multi-hit games in just 31 games with multiple ABs (54.8 percent of opportunities). He hit his 14 th double of the year in game one, putting him at a 22.6 double pace had he not missed 20 games due to injury. That number would lead all of Power 4.

double of the year in game one, putting him at a 22.6 double pace had he not missed 20 games due to injury. That number would lead all of Power 4. Sophomore Drew Burress hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, collecting two hits, drawing a walk, scoring one run and earning one RBI. Game one was his 21 st multi-hit game of the season and 52 nd multi-hit game in White & Gold – the most on the team.

hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, collecting two hits, drawing a walk, scoring one run and earning one RBI. Game one was his 21 multi-hit game of the season and 52 multi-hit game in White & Gold – the most on the team. Burress leads the team with 65 runs scored this year moving him one step closer to 70, a Jacket hasn’t scored 70+ in consecutive seasons since Richard Lewis in 2000 and 2001 – Burress scored 73 runs in 2024.

leads the team with 65 runs scored this year moving him one step closer to 70, a Jacket hasn’t scored 70+ in consecutive seasons since Richard Lewis in 2000 and 2001 – scored 73 runs in 2024. He hit his team-leading 20 th double of the season, the 2 nd -most by any Power 4 player this season and the most in the ACC.

double of the season, the 2 -most by any Power 4 player this season and the most in the ACC. Caleb Daniel connected for his 15 th double of the season in game two, tied for 12 th in the ACC.

connected for his 15 double of the season in game two, tied for 12 in the ACC. Georgia Tech is the only team in the ACC with more than two players at 15+ doubles: Burress (20), Lodise (19), Carson Kerce (17) and Daniel (15).

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets are headed to Durham, N.C. for the remainder of their schedule. Tech will play the final series of the regular season next week (Thursday through Saturday) against Duke (35-16, 16-11 ACC) before playing in the ACC Tournament in Durham, at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. For more information on the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE

