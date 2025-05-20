THE FLATS – Davi Remagen, a German guard regarded as one of the top international prospects in the class of 2025, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. A 6-3 playmaker, plays for RheinStars Köln (Cologne) in the German Pro Basketball League, averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He shot 48.8 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point distance. In German-NBBL U19 games, he played six games and averaged 24.5 points and 6.8 assists. He also competed in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, in which he scored 15.8 points per contest on 53.8-percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over four outings and made the all-tournament team.

"We’re all excited about Davi. He is seasoned, yet still 17 years old. He can play with or without the ball, and he’s a three-level scorer who’ll only get better. We’re looking forward to seeing his progression here in our program."

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire Remagen represented Germany during the FIBA U16 tournament in 2023 and scored 14.0 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, including 27 points in a game against Greece. He was named the U16 Jugend Basketball Liga MVP for the 2022-23 season after averaging 31.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the season in guiding his club RheinStars Köln to the JBBL Final Four for the first time. In the semi-finals against ALBA Berlin, Remagen put on a spectacular show with 41 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals. Remagen is a great nephew of soccer legend Pelé. Remagen joins a Tech freshman class is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. The class also includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star 6-11 center Cole Kirouac from Cumming, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite, and three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta.

Davi Remagen highlights