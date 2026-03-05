Cremins Awarded NABC Lifetime Achievement Award

THE FLATS – Legendary Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Bobby Cremins has been named the recipient of the NABC International Lifetime Achievement Award, as the organization announced its special award recipients on Thursday. The honor recognizes coaches who have contributed to growing the game of basketball both domestically and abroad.

Cremins is joined by fellow awardees for the NABC Mike Krzyzewski Award, NABC Hillyard Golden Anniversary Award and NABC Cliff Wells Appreciation Award. The NABC will present the awards at the upcoming NABC Convention in Indianapolis, April 2-6.

Cremins helped build Georgia Tech into a basketball power in the 1980s and 1990s, leading the Yellow Jackets to three ACC titles and 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a 1990 Final Four run. Following the successful 1990 season, Cremins was named the Naismith National Coach of the Year. He was also named the ACC Coach of the Year three times during his tenure.

In Cremins’ 19-season tenure on The Flats, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the Sweet 16 five times, and the Elite Eight twice, including the 1990 Final Four appearance in Denver, Colo. During his coaching tenure, Cremins compiled a record of 354-237 on The Flats, while coaching 13 players who received All-America recognition and 18 who made the all-ACC team. Twenty-one of his players went on to play in the NBA, and eleven of those were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

During the entirety of his coaching career, which included stops at Charleston and Appalachian State in addition to Georgia Tech, Cremins won 586 games prior to his retirement in 2012. He was a four-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year recipient and took 11 NCAA Tournament trips. Cremins also served in coaching positions for USA Basketball at numerous international competitions, including a role as an assistant for the 1996 US men’s national team that captured the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.