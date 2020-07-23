Connor Howe Wins Southeastern Amateur

Complete leaderboard | Georgia Tech golfers in 2020 amateur events

Columbus, Ga. – Continuing Georgia Tech’s recent string of success in amateur events, rising junior Connor Howe captured the championship of the 91st Southeastern Amateur Thursday afternoon in dramatic fashion, chipping in for a birdie at the final hole.

Howe, a regular in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup the last two years, had played local and regional events, winning twice and losing a playoff for a third win, near his Ogden, Utah home after spring sports were shut down in March. In his first major event of the summer, he picked up a 1-stroke triumph over Alex Goff of Kings Mountain, N.C., a redshirt sophomore at Kentucky.

After posting rounds of 67-65 Tuesday and Wednesday, Howe began the day three shots behind Atlanta’s Will Chandler, a senior at Georgia. With an eagle and a birdie and the rest pars over the first 16 holes, Howe held a two-stroke lead over Goff at 11-under-par when weather suspended play at 4:31 p.m.

After posting rounds of 67-65 Tuesday and Wednesday, Howe began the day three shots behind Atlanta’s Will Chandler, a senior at Georgia. With an eagle and a birdie and the rest pars over the first 16 holes at the Country Club of Columbus, Howe held a two-stroke lead over Goff at 11-under-par and was lining up a 10-foot putt for par at 17 when weather suspended play at 4:31 p.m.

After a delay of an hour and 14 minutes, Howe missed his par putt, reducing his lead to one. Goff made birdie at 18 to knot things up, while Howe hit his second shot behind the green, but his chip from eight yards off the green fell to give him the victory with an 11-under-par score of 199. Goff finished at 10-under-par 200.

“When they blew the horn, I was in a tough position to make par on the hardest hole on the course,” said Howe, who used his 60-degree wedge to execute the winning chip. “On 18 I hit my drive into the left rough and hit my second shot over the green, not the way you draw it up. I didn’t know that Goff made birdie, so I didn’t know I had to get it down to avoid a playoff. I was thinking ‘just get it on the green and make par.’”