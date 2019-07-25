Clark, Strafaci Named Golf All-America Scholars

Complete GCAA All-America Scholar Release

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech golfers James Clark and Tyler Strafaci have been named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Wednesday.

It is the 13th time in Tech golf history that two or more of its players have been named All-America Scholars. Four Tech players earned the distinction in 2014, and three Yellow Jackets were honored in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2017.

Twenty-two different Yellow Jackets have earned All-America Scholar honors a total of 39 times under head coach Bruce Heppler. Clark, who also earned the honor in 2017, is the 18th Yellow Jacket to be named an All-America Scholar twice in his career. Strafaci, a junior from Davie, Fla., earned the distinction for the first time. Only juniors and seniors (academically) are eligible.

Clark (Columbus, Ga.), who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, played in six events last year for the Yellow Jackets after redshirting in 2017-18, posting a 72.25 stroke average over 18 rounds, and completed his career with a 72.95 norm over 107 rounds. Strafaci, a two-time All-ACC performer who had four top-10 finishes in 11 events last year, also recorded a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in business administration and made the ACC All-Academic golf team.

The Yellow Jackets concluded the spring season with their 29th all-time appearance in the NCAA Championship, finishing 18th, and won six tournaments during the 2018-19 school year, including the program’s 18th all-time Atlantic Coast Conference Championship. Tech finished No. 12 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 9 in the final Golfweek/Sagarin Index.