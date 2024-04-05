Christo Lamprecht Set for Georgia Cup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech All-America golfer Christo Lamprecht, who won The Amateur Championship last summer, is set to take on Alabama All-American Nick Dunlap, the 2023 United States Amateur champion, in the annual Georgia Cup Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia’s Lakeside Course in Alpharetta.

Established at The Golf Club of Georgia in 1998, The Georgia Cup annually brings together the reigning United States and British Amateur Champions in advance of the Masters. The Georgia Cup an 18-hole charity match between the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and British Amateur champion. Georgia Tech All-American Matt Kuchar defeated Craig Watson in 1998 to win the first Georgia Cup match. This tradition continues today with a reception following play before the competitors head to Augusta to compete in the Masters Tournament.

Sunday’s match begins with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. with the match to follow at 9 a.m. Admission is free.

A senior from George, South Africa, Lamprecht, 23, is currently ranked No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, due in great part to his victory at the British Amateur last summer, which earned him an exemption into The Open Championship, where he led after the opening round and won the Silver Medal as low amateur. Lamprecht also earned an invitation to the Masters Tournament next week. In the fall, he finished eighth individually at the World Amateur Team Championship.

Lamprecht won the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational for Tech in the fall and currently is ranked No. 4 among all collegiate players in the Scoreboard NCAA Golf Rankings, and is No. 2 in the PGA Tour University Ranking. He is a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award and on the spring watch list for the Fred Haskins Award, both given to the nation’s top collegiate player.

Dunlap, an All-American at Alabama, won the U.S. Amateur championship last August. Following his U.S. Amateur victory, Dunlap represented the United States team at the 2023 Walker Cup and the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy. The United States won both titles, and Dunlap was the runner-up in the individual stroke play at the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy. The 20-year-old Huntsville, Ala., native played in The American Express PGA Tour event in February on a sponsor exemption, and won the tournament as an amateur. He ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, but turned professional.