Cayman Islands Classic Awaits Jackets

Georgia Tech (3-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. St. John’s (5-1, 0-0 Big East)

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 · 5 p.m. ET · George Town, Grand Cayman · John Gray Gymnasium

Television: FloCollege ($) · Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles

FloCollege ($) Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles Live Stats

Purchase Tickets

Georgia Tech (3-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. Florida (5-1, 0-0 SEC)

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 · 5 p.m. ET · George Town, Grand Cayman · John Gray Gymnasium

Television: FloCollege ($) · Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles

FloCollege ($) Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles Live Stats

Purchase Tickets

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Georgia Tech women’s basketball goes ‘wheels up’ for the first time in 2025-26 for a pair of neutral site games at the Cayman Islands Classic against St. John’s and Florida this week, beginning Friday, Nov. 28.

Tech is 18-12 all-time outside of the United States and makes its first international trip since splitting games against Creighton and New Mexico in Cancun, Mexico back in November 2023. The Jackets trek to the Caymans follows a defeat at the hands of Georgia Sunday afternoon in their first road game of the young campaign.

Savannah Samuel and Catherine Alben led Tech with 12 points apiece, joined by Jada Crawshaw who had 10. Brianna Turnage once again finished first in rebounds (9), her fifth game this season leading the Yellow Jackets in the category.

St. John’s enters Friday riding a four-game win streak after defeating Central Connecticut State, 71-46, Monday. Florida sits at 6-1 including back-to-back wins over Florida State and Florida Atlantic. The Gators’ first game in the Cayman Islands Classic is Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Memphis.

Tech and the Red Storm tip-off Friday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. inside John Gray Gymnasium. The Jackets return to the arena Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Gators for another 5 p.m. start. Both games will be streamed live on FloCollege.

This week marks the program’s first-ever trip to the Cayman Islands.

SERIES HISTORIES

This week will mark the third game in each series for the Yellow Jackets against the Red Storm and Gators, having split both histories against the two at 1-1.

Tech last faced St. John’s almost 21 years ago on Dec. 17, 2004 in a road loss, 65-69. The Yellow Jackets bested the Red Storm, 61-53, two years prior on Dec. 30, 2002.

The Yellow Jackets and Gators met two years ago to the day of Friday’s game, where Florida took the win inside McCamish Pavilion. The only other meeting between the two came on Dec. 5, 1986 in Birmingham, Ala., an 82-72 win for Tech. Both meetings in the series have each been decided by exactly 10 points.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – This week marks Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s first trip to the Cayman Islands in program history.

6 – Georgia Tech’s 36.8 bench points per game is sixth in the country and leads the ACC.

10.5 – Brianna Turnage’s 10.5 rebounds per game leads the squad. She has collected at least nine rebounds in every game this season. She also has the most rebounds thru six games for Tech (63) since Lorela Cubaj in 2020-21 (63).

12.0 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 12.0 points per game this season.

18 – Georgia Tech is 18-12 all-time in games played outside the United States.

66 – Georgia Tech has a +69 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 273 boards in four games.

111 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 111-61 in the first quarter this season.