Cayman Islands Classic Awaits Jackets

Georgia Tech (3-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. St. John’s (5-1, 0-0 Big East)
- Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 · 5 p.m. ET · George Town, Grand Cayman · John Gray Gymnasium
- Television: FloCollege ($) · Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles
Georgia Tech (3-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. Florida (5-1, 0-0 SEC)
- Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 · 5 p.m. ET · George Town, Grand Cayman · John Gray Gymnasium
- Television: FloCollege ($) · Jess Settles · Dr. Joanna Settles
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Georgia Tech women’s basketball goes ‘wheels up’ for the first time in 2025-26 for a pair of neutral site games at the Cayman Islands Classic against St. John’s and Florida this week, beginning Friday, Nov. 28.
Tech is 18-12 all-time outside of the United States and makes its first international trip since splitting games against Creighton and New Mexico in Cancun, Mexico back in November 2023. The Jackets trek to the Caymans follows a defeat at the hands of Georgia Sunday afternoon in their first road game of the young campaign.
Savannah Samuel and Catherine Alben led Tech with 12 points apiece, joined by Jada Crawshaw who had 10. Brianna Turnage once again finished first in rebounds (9), her fifth game this season leading the Yellow Jackets in the category.
St. John’s enters Friday riding a four-game win streak after defeating Central Connecticut State, 71-46, Monday. Florida sits at 6-1 including back-to-back wins over Florida State and Florida Atlantic. The Gators’ first game in the Cayman Islands Classic is Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Memphis.
Tech and the Red Storm tip-off Friday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. inside John Gray Gymnasium. The Jackets return to the arena Saturday, Nov. 29 against the Gators for another 5 p.m. start. Both games will be streamed live on FloCollege.
This week marks the program’s first-ever trip to the Cayman Islands.
SERIES HISTORIES
This week will mark the third game in each series for the Yellow Jackets against the Red Storm and Gators, having split both histories against the two at 1-1.
Tech last faced St. John’s almost 21 years ago on Dec. 17, 2004 in a road loss, 65-69. The Yellow Jackets bested the Red Storm, 61-53, two years prior on Dec. 30, 2002.
The Yellow Jackets and Gators met two years ago to the day of Friday’s game, where Florida took the win inside McCamish Pavilion. The only other meeting between the two came on Dec. 5, 1986 in Birmingham, Ala., an 82-72 win for Tech. Both meetings in the series have each been decided by exactly 10 points.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – This week marks Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s first trip to the Cayman Islands in program history.
6 – Georgia Tech’s 36.8 bench points per game is sixth in the country and leads the ACC.
10.5 – Brianna Turnage’s 10.5 rebounds per game leads the squad. She has collected at least nine rebounds in every game this season. She also has the most rebounds thru six games for Tech (63) since Lorela Cubaj in 2020-21 (63).
12.0 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 12.0 points per game this season.
18 – Georgia Tech is 18-12 all-time in games played outside the United States.
66 – Georgia Tech has a +69 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 273 boards in four games.
111 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 111-61 in the first quarter this season.
INSIDE THE ROSTER
The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.
Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.
Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.
Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.
The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.
Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.
Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain. Urdiain is out for the 2025-26 season due to an injury sustained in the preseason.
