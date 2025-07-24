Cayman Islands Classic Announces Tournament Matchups

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will face St. John’s and Florida in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic as tournament officials announced the full slate of matchups on Thursday. The Cayman Islands Classic will take place Nov. 28-29 at the John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Georgia Tech will open the tournament against St. John’s on Friday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. EST in the third game of opening day. The matchup will mark the third between the Jackets and Red Storm as the programs split a pair of meetings in 2002 and 2004. Georgia Tech will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 29 against Florida, also at 5 p.m. EST. The Jackets and Gators will meet for the third time in program history in the Cayman Islands, and first since the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge.

The third annual Cayman Islands Classic features a competitive eight-team field split into two divisions – Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – representing the islands, along with Grand Cayman, that make up the Cayman Islands. Florida, Georgia Tech, Memphis and St. John’s will compete in the Cayman Brac Division, while Charlotte, George Washington, Miami and Oklahoma State comprise the Little Cayman Division bracket.

Travel packages are now available for fans, along with all-tournament and booster passes. For more details, visit www.caymanclassic.com.

