Burress Named ABCA 1st Team All-America

Burress is one of five underclassmen to make 1 st Team All-America and one of two to do so out of the ACC. This is his first 1 st team selection after earning a 2 nd Team spot last season from the ABCA. The Houston County man joins Kevin Parada (2022), Joey Bart (2018), Tyler Greene (2005), Mark Teixeira (2000), Jay Payton (1994), Nomar Garciaparra (1994) and Jason Varitek (1992, ’93 and ’94) as the only Yellow Jackets in program history to be named 1 st Team All-America by at least three different publications in the same season.

THE FLATS – Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga. / Houston County HS) was named 1 st Team All-America by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings the organization announced today. This is Burress’ third 1 st -Team All-America selection of 2025, becoming the 8 th Yellow Jacket in program history to earn the honor from at least three publications in the same season.

Burress delivered a dominant 2025 season, finishing as the only player from a Power 4 conference with at least 60 RBI (62), 20 doubles (23), 50 walks (53), 15 HR (19) and 70 runs (77). He led the ACC in extra base hits (43), doubles (23) and finished 2nd in the conference in home runs (19) and runs scored (77). His .756 career slugging percentage is the best in program history with a minimum of 300 ABs (446), nearly half a point above second place, Mark Teixeira (.712 slug over 528 ABs). This season, he became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 and 40 career homeruns, currently sitting at 44 career long balls, the 10th most in program history and just 13 shy of the program record. His 23 doubles this season were the most by a GT player in the BBCOR era (since 2011) and tied for the 7th most in program history. His 77 runs scored this year were the 12th-most in a single season in program history and the most since Kevin Parada scored 79 in the 2022 season. Burress became just the sixth Jacket this century to score at least 77 runs in a single season.

First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams are selected by the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committee, which is chaired by Brian Green of Wichita State University. The committee also includes Mitch Canham (Oregon State University), Chris Curry (University of Arkansas at Little Rock), Dean Ehehalt (Monmouth University), Jeff Mercer (Indiana University), Brian O’Connor (Mississippi State University), Jim Penders (University of Connecticut), and Butch Thompson (Auburn University).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.