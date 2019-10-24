Bryce Molder Joins Tech Golf Program as Volunteer Coach

THE FLATS – One of two four-time, first-team All-Americans in Georgia Tech golf history and a successful PGA Tour pro, Bryce Molder has joined Tech’s golf staff as a volunteer coach for the 2019-20 academic year, head coach Bruce Heppler announced.

Molder, 40, retired in 2017 following a 17-year career in professional golf, including 11 full seasons on the PGA Tour. He earned more than $11 million in 285 events, and won the 2011 Frys.com Open. He now works in commercial real estate.

“I’m thrilled that Bryce has the time and the desire to give back to our program after a long and successful career in pro golf,” said Heppler. “He still live in Arizona, but he has time to travel and be with our team from time to time. His major focus is to help one guys individually, one or some or all of them, and spend time with them personally and just be there to share his experiences as a really good college player, from things like dealing with expectations and facing challenges to picking an agent.

“He can say he’s as good as anyone who has played college golf for a four-year period. Our guys know that. So he checks in with us and keeps up with us and can reach out to our guys at any time. He’s going to be tremendous for our program. He can be a resource for everybody here, including me.”