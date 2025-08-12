Brent Key Coach’s Show Schedule Set for 2025

Following the initial Tuesday night debut, the Brent Key Coach’s Show will air live on Thursday of every game week throughout the 2025 season from 6-7 p.m., with the lone exception coming on the week of the regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia. The pre-Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show will air on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 26.

THE FLATS – The schedule is set for the 2025 season of the Brent Key Coach’s Show driven by Hyundai. The official weekly radio show of Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key kicks off its 2025 season on Tuesday, Aug. 26, live at New Realm Brewing Co. on the Atlanta Beltline (550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, GA 30306) from 6-7 p.m.

New Realm Brewing Co. will once again be the regular home of the Brent Key Coach’s Show in 2025. Fans are invited to New Realm, located just off the Atlanta Beltline and a short drive from Georgia Tech’s Midtown campus, for every edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show throughout the season. Every show is free and open to the public for Tech fans to come out and show their support for Key and the Jackets.

New Realm is the Official Craft Beer of Georgia Tech athletics. Its Georgia Tech-inspired beers, Ale of an Engineer and Helluvienna Lager, can be found not only at New Realm Brewing Co. off the Beltline, but also at your local retailer.

The 2025 Brent Key Coach’s Show schedule also includes bringing two shows to Georgia Tech’s campus, continuing a popular commitment from 2024 that saw the show air live from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house and the Reck Garage at the John Lewis Student Center.

For fans that can’t make it in person, the Brent Key Coach’s Show can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and statewide on the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Legends, including flagship station 680 AM/97.3 FM The Fan (the Aug. 26 show will air on sister station Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM due to Atlanta Braves game coverage, but all shows for the remainder of the season will air on 680 The Fan).

For the third-straight year, every edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show will be followed by The Good Word, hosted by Georgia Tech Sports Network sideline reporter Chris Mooneyham, pregame show host Justin Hanover and Tech alumnus Wiley Ballard. The Good Word will take listeners in-depth on Yellow Jackets talk and analysis each week from 7-8 p.m. and can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and exclusively in the Atlanta area on 680 AM/93.7 The Fan.

BRENT KEY COACH’S SHOW – 2025 SCHEDULE (LIVE FROM 6-7 P.M., FOLLOWED BY THE GOOD WORD FROM 7-8 P.M.)

Tuesday, Aug. 26 (pre-Colorado) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Sept. 4 (pre-Gardner-Webb) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Sept. 11 (pre-Clemson) – Georgia Tech campus location (TBA)

Thursday, Sept. 18 (pre-Temple) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Sept. 25 (pre-Wake Forest) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Oct. 9 (pre-Virginia Tech) – TBA

Thursday, Oct. 16 (pre-Duke) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Oct. 23 (pre-Syracuse) – Georgia Tech campus location (TBA)

Thursday, Oct. 30 (pre-NC State) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Nov. 13 (pre-Boston College) – TBA

Thursday, Nov. 20 (pre-Pitt) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 (pre-Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including Keylan Rutledge, an all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The Jackets then open their home slate versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra) before their highly anticipated ACC opener against Clemson on Sept. 13 (noon – ABC or ESPN).

