Brent Key Coach’s Show Returns on Tuesday, Aug. 20

THE FLATS – The Brent Key Coach’s Show driven by Hyundai, the official radio show of Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key, returns for the 2024 season on Tuesday, Aug. 20, live at New Realm Brewing Co. on the Atlanta BeltLine (550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, GA 30306) from 6-7 p.m.

Key and the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra will preview the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated season opener versus Florida State during Tuesday’s show at New Realm. The show is open to the public and Tech fans are welcome and encouraged to come out and show their support for Key and the Jackets. New Realm features include its Georgia Tech-inspired beers, Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer.

For fans that can’t make it to New Realm Brewing Co., the show can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and statewide on the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Legends, including 106.3 FM XTRA in metro Atlanta (the show will not air on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan due to Atlanta Braves coverage).

In addition to the live broadcast of the Brent Key Coach’s Show, 680 The Fan’s Chuck and Chernoff Show will air live from New Realm from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The following week, the Brent Key Coach’s Show will move to its traditional time slot of 6-7 p.m. on Thursday. The show prior to the home opener versus Georgia State will also air live at New Real Brewing Co. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

For the second-straight year, every edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show will be followed by The Good Word, hosted by Georgia Tech Sports Network sideline reporter Chris Mooneyham, pregame show host Justin Hanover and Tech alumnus Wiley Ballard. The Good Word will take listeners in-depth on Yellow Jackets talk and analysis each week from 7-8 p.m. and can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and exclusively in the Atlanta area on 680 AM/93.7 The Fan or 106.3 FM XTRA.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on Saturday, August 24 versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

