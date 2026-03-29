Blakely Blanks No. 14 NC State to Secure Series Sweep

THE FLATS – Sophomore Jackson Blakely (Thomaston, Ga./Upson-Lee HS) pitched 7.0 shutout innings in the best start by any Tech pitcher this season as No. 3 Georgia Tech (22-5, 9-3 ACC) secured the series sweep over No. 14 NC State (18-10, 3-6 ACC) with a 10-0 (8) mercy-rule victory on Sunday inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Blakely, making his third Sunday start of the season, was incredibly effective all day, pitching 7.0 innings with no runs allowed, four hits, one walk and three strikeouts on 96 pitches. He becomes the first Tech pitcher to throw 7.0 scoreless innings in a start since Brady Jones threw a one-hit complete game shutout over 7.0 innings against Louisville last season, before he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays over the summer.

Offensively, the Jackets consistently got runners on, securing yet another 10 run performance thanks to a pair of solo home runs from Parker Brosius and Vahn Lackey before a four-run sixth inning broke the game open and a three-run eighth inning brought the game to a halt due to the mercy rule, the team’s eighth run-rule win of the year.

And just like that, Tech has swept 4 of its first 7 series for the first time since 2011!#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/FGNaBMyNJz — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech has swept its first ACC series of the season after taking two of three in each of the previous three (vs. Virginia Tech, at No. 8 Clemson and at Pitt).

Tech has now swept four of its first seven series for the first time since 2011.

The win brings GT’s ACC record to 9-3, the best through four series since starting 11-1 in 2011.

The Jackets improve to 22-5, tied for the best 27-game record since 2010 (tied with 2025 and 2011).

GT is now 16-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park for the first time since 2013.

Tech pitching held No. 14 NC State to just five runs over the three-game series, the fewest runs allowed to a Top 25 ranked opponent since giving up five to No. 2 North Carolina back in 2006, also the last season the Yellow Jackets reached the College World Series.

This was the third shutout of the season for the GT pitching staff, the most in a single season since 2022.

The offense scored 10 runs for the 17 th time in 27 games this season.

time in 27 games this season. Tech has scored 307 runs through their first 27 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 26 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 27 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.4 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 307-124, that +183 margin is the highest through 27 games in program history.

The Jackets drew six walks today, bringing their season total to 192, the second-most in Division I.

The pitching held NC State scoreless, marking the 20th time that GT has allowed five or fewer runs, GT is 20-0 when doing so.

This marked the sixth time this season that Tech pitching has held the opponent scoreless through six innings. The Jackets are unsurprisingly, 6-0 when that has occurred.

The Jackets recorded 10 hits, five of which were for extra bases. GT has recorded at least 10 hits in 21 of 27 games this season (77.8%).

Tech scored in the first inning of every game this series. The Jackets have scored in the first inning in five of their last six games and seven of the 12 ACC games up to this point.

The Jackets won the 3rd inning, 2-0, thanks to a pair of solo shots from Brosius and Lackey. Tech has been dominant in the 3rd inning this season, winning the inning by a combined score of 52-6 this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Vahn Lackey went 2-for-3 at the plate as the designated hitter, launching his team-leading 10 th home run of the season and driving in the opening run of the game on a productive out.

went 2-for-3 at the plate as the designated hitter, launching his team-leading 10 home run of the season and driving in the opening run of the game on a productive out. Lackey has now hit as many home runs this season (10) as he did in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.

He now stands at 36 RBI for the season, the most on the team. He continues to lead the Yellow Jackets offense in almost every offensive category this season: avg (.423), runs (36), home runs (10), RBI (36), slugging (.845) OBP (.541) and stolen bases (7-for-7).

𝐕𝐀𝐇𝐍 𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐓 ☄️@LackeyVahn DEMOLISHES that one for his 10th HR of the year!! 443 ft / 108 EV / 25 degrees 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/NLHsQrwvKw — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2026

Junior Ryan Zuckerman broke the game open with a bases loaded double in the sixth inning. It was his 10 th multi-RBI game of the year, tied with Jarren Advincula for the most on the team.

broke the game open with a bases loaded double in the sixth inning. It was his 10 multi-RBI game of the year, tied with for the most on the team. Zuckerman has driven in 34 runs this season, two behind Lackey for the most on the team.

Zuck is first pitch swingin! That'll drive in two!!@RyanZuckerman_ is up to 34 RBI this season 😮‍💨 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/5wh3ubDnp9 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2026

Junior Kent Schmidt delivered two RBI off a bases loaded single in the sixth inning.

delivered two RBI off a bases loaded single in the sixth inning. Schmidt has delivered 17 RBI in ACC play this year, the most on the team.

Junior Jarren Advincula recorded his team-leading 17 th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4.

recorded his team-leading 17 multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4. He extended his hitting streak to a team-high 11 games and has recorded multiple hits in seven of his last eight games and nine of his last 11 dating back to March 10.

Advincula has delivered multiple hits in more than half of his games played in March, doing so in 10 out of 16 games with one more opportunity on Tuesday to add on.

has delivered multiple hits in more than half of his games played in March, doing so in 10 out of 16 games with one more opportunity on Tuesday to add on. Senior Parker Brosius set a new career high with his third home run of the year to make it a 2-0 ballgame in the third inning. The three home runs this season match his career output from his first three years on campus.

𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐔𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓!!!@BrosiusParker connects on the 9th pitch of the at bat for his 3rd 💣 of the season! 418 ft / 106 EV / 27 degrees 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/4ahmZ3AOuw — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2026

Junior Drew Burress reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a leadoff double and a pair of walks, including a bases loaded RBI walk in the eighth inning. He led the team with five runs scored this series.

reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a leadoff double and a pair of walks, including a bases loaded RBI walk in the eighth inning. He led the team with five runs scored this series. He came around to score the first run of the game. Burress has scored 33 runs this season, the second most on the team behind Lackey , and 183 runs as a Yellow Jacket, bringing him two runs away from cracking into the Top 20 for runs scored in program history.

, and 183 runs as a Yellow Jacket, bringing him two runs away from cracking into the Top 20 for runs scored in program history. He is now 13 runs away from tying the BBCOR era program record for career runs, currently held by Wade Bailey (196 runs – 2015-18).

His RBI was his 20 th of the season and the 149 th RBI of his career.

of the season and the 149 RBI of his career. Sophomore Alex Hernandez extended his on-base streak to a career best 29 games with a base hit. He has reached base in every game this season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely became the first Tech pitcher this season to toss 7.0 shutout innings when he delivered a 7.0 IP, 0 runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, three strikeout performance this afternoon.

He has only allowed runs in one of his four starts this season (19.1 innings) and has now held opponents off the board in 11.0 consecutive innings dating back to March 14.

He faced 25 batters today, throwing 96 pitches for 7.0 shutout innings, all career highs.

Blakely has only allowed runs in one of his six appearances this year, including two games out of the bullpen against Georgia Southern and Virginia Tech.

He lowers his ERA to a team-best 2.22 while bringing his record to 3-1 over 24.1 innings of work.

He is the first Tech pitcher since Brady Jones (2025) to throw 7.0 scoreless innings, doing so against an NC State offense that was ranked No. 16 in the nation in scoring headed into the weekend.

R-sophomore Justin Shadek came out of the bullpen for the eighth inning, working around a pair of walks to strike out the side.

came out of the bullpen for the eighth inning, working around a pair of walks to strike out the side. He has delivered 17 strikeouts across 11.2 innings of work this season, good for a 13.11 K/9 rate, the highest on the team among pitchers with more than 5.0 innings on the mound.

DOORS! @JustinShadek2 comes out of the bullpen and strikes out three in the eighth! 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/tJ0wSrJhcw — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2026

Up Next

The Jackets hope to keep the momentum in their favor with a big midweek opportunity against Auburn on Tuesday. Tech will host the Tigers on Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. inside Mac Nease Baseball Park. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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