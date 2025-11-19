Birr Named Groza Award Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech place kicker Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2025 Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award. The Groza Award recognizes college football’s top place kicker of the year.

A redshirt junior, Birr is tied for the most field goals made in the nation this season with 22 (2.2 per game). He also ranks third nationally in scoring (second among kickers) with 10.4 points per game and his .880 field goal percentage (22-of-25) is in the top 25 nationally.

Even more impressive than the gaudy numbers has been Birr’s ability to deliver in the clutch. He’s made two game-winning field goals this season – a school-record 55-yarder as time expired in Georgia Tech’s 24-21 win over nationally ranked Clemson in September and a 23-yarder with 11 seconds remaining in last Saturday’s 36-34 victory at Boston College. He also drilled a game-tying 33-yarder with two seconds to go at Wake Forest that sent the game to overtime, where the Yellow Jackets came away with a 30-29 triumph.

The clutch kicks against Clemson and Wake Forest were even more impressive due to coming in “Toro” situations – Tech’s term for a when the field goal unit must take the field as time is winding down without the benefit of a timeout.

Birr was named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week following each of the big kicks against Clemson and Wake. He is also a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week this season.

Three Groza Award finalists will be selected from the group of 20 semifinalists on Nov. 25 and honored at the 34th-annial Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 in Palm Beach County, Fla. The winner will be announced live during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Friday, Dec. 12 on ESPN.

Birr and the No. 15/12-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) can clinch a berth in the 2025 ACC Championship Game with a win over Pitt on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets for one of the biggest home games in Georgia Tech history are still available. Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

