Big Tests Ahead for Tech Golf in Spring

THE FLATS – Looking to defend its 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championship and earn another trip to the NCAA Championship in May, Georgia Tech’s 10th-ranked golf team opens its spring golf schedule with its annual trip to Hawai’i and will compete in two events in California and two in Florida as part of its 2024 spring campaign.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team begins the spring ranked No. 10 in the nation following a strong fall in which the Yellow Jackets finished third at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the East Lake Cup, and were the runner-up team at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Tech starts its campaign by traveling to the Big Island of Hawai’i for the Amer Ari Intercollegiate, an event Tech has competed in every year since 1999, then heads down to Panama City, Fla., for its fourth appearance in the Watersound Invitational, an event the Jackets won in 2021 and finished runner-up last spring.

In March, the Yellow Jackets travel twice to California for the Lamkin Invitational in San Diego (March 4-5) and The Goodwin in San Francisco (March 28-30), sandwiched around a trip to nearby Greensboro, Ga., for the Linger Longer Invitational. Tech finished second in both The Goodwin and Linger Longer events last spring. The Goodwin, in which Tech finished second last year, is contested at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted a Presidents Cup and a PGA Championship.

Tech gets its final prep for the ACC Championship by competing in the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla., an event the Yellow Jackets won the last time they played there in 2022.

Heppler and the Jackets then turn their attention to defending the ACC Championship, which is set for April 19-22 in Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club. Tech defeated Duke and Wake Forest at match play to capture their 19th all-time ACC title last spring, tying the Demon Deacons for the most titles in conference history (19).

NCAA Regionals are set for May 13-15 at six sites around the country, with the top 30 teams advancing to the NCAA Championship, May 24-29 at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

All-American Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa), who won twice in the fall and begins the spring ranked No. 2 in the collegiate rankings and No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), a top-100 player in the collegiate rankings last year, are set for their final spring as Yellow Jackets, competing with sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), a two-time winner and the ACC individual runner-up as a freshman.

They headline a group of eight returning letterwinners, and the Jackets add a pair of freshmen ranked among the nation’s top 15 juniors in the class of 2023 in Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.).