Benjamin Reuter Signs to Join Georgia Tech Golf

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s golf program added one of the top junior players in Europe Wednesday when Benjamin Reuter of the Netherlands signed a letter-of-intent to join the Yellow Jackets.
Ranked No. 64 among European under-18 golfers and No. 241 among all European amateurs, Reuter won the Dutch national under-15 championship three consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018) before finishing second in the country’s U18 championship in 2019 and seventh in 2020.
Reuter also has performed well in other Dutch national events against all-aged competition – he finished eighth and third in the national stroke play championship the last two years, as well as 22nd and second the last two years in his country’s national open championship.
"We first saw Benjamin three summers ago and was really impressed with him physically. We took a trip to the Orange Bowl and watched him for four days against the best junior players in the world, and he was close to a top-10 finish. He came and visited a year later. He's strong and a real physical specimen. He's part of [the Netherlands] national program, and he was recruited by a lot of schools that recruit internationally. He wants to be here, and we're excited about having him join us."
Tech head coach Bruce Heppler
Over the last two years, Reuter has finished in the top-10 in six of 19 amateur events that counted toward points in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, including a sixth-place finish in the European Young Masters and ninth place in the International de France U18 in 2019. Against the world’s top junior players, he finished 13th and 35th in the 2019 and 2020 Junior Orange Bowl Invitational in South Florida.
Really excited to announce that I’ve committed to Georgia Tech golf team. I want to thank Coach @bruce_heppler and Coach @devinstanton41 for giving me this opportunity. Also thanks to my coaches, family, friends and The Dutch Golf Federation for supporting me #togetherweswarm
