Benjamin Reuter Signs to Join Georgia Tech Golf

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s golf program added one of the top junior players in Europe Wednesday when Benjamin Reuter of the Netherlands signed a letter-of-intent to join the Yellow Jackets.

Ranked No. 64 among European under-18 golfers and No. 241 among all European amateurs, Reuter won the Dutch national under-15 championship three consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018) before finishing second in the country’s U18 championship in 2019 and seventh in 2020.

Reuter also has performed well in other Dutch national events against all-aged competition – he finished eighth and third in the national stroke play championship the last two years, as well as 22nd and second the last two years in his country’s national open championship.